Get To Know Queer HipHop Artist HeartThrob Robb

HeartThrob Robb is a proud and out Latino, queer rapper, artist, producer, creative director, and LGBTQIA activist who has been making his way through the hiphop music scene with his songs.

Photo Credit: @heartthrobrobb/@josiahcrawford (Instagram)

To friends and family, HeartThrob Robb is known more casually as Rob Antonio Zumaya hailing from a Mexican-American family in San Diego, California. The hiphop rapper found solace in music in his younger days but he didn’t always think this was going to be a path that he would go down on as a career not until his mother sadly passed away in 2011. He turned to music to channel his loss and grief into music thus creating his mixtape ‘Meat’ helping to establish his footprint in the music scene.

Photo Credit: @heartthrobrobb/@josiahcrawford (Instagram)

After his personal mixtape, Robb released his official debut EP called ‘Eleven Eleven’ with a single called ‘WHATS YOUR LYFE LYKE?’ This single helped to catapult Robb’s music career into more people’s radars especially because the music video was completely enthralling. Eventually, the video helped to establish Robb’s name in more prominent lists like in Billboard, the Spotify editorial list, Logo, and PopLine.

There hasn’t been much opportunities for queer artists to be represented in hiphop music seeing as the genre is stereotypically hyper-masculine. However, with Robb, queer rappers are given better opportunities to explore this genre of music. It simply reminds us that music should never be limited and cramped inside a box.

The singer has been in the industry for more than a decade, and with the amount of work he has has done, it is no surprise that music experts from Billboard, The Recording Academy, and even Rolling Stones have recognized his contribution to the hiphop scene, not only as a rapper, but also as a queer artist.

Photo Credit: @heartthrobrobb/@josiahcrawford (Instagram)

You don’t often see an out rapper, so it’s refreshing to see Robb so vocal and passionate about being a representative of and being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Photo Credit: @heartthrobrobb/@josiahcrawford (Instagram)

Just recently, Robb released a new single called ‘Tipsy’ that he says is a song about a recent, and unfortunately past, relationship. Robb tells lovebscott that his latest music release is much different compared to his previous works.

‘“I can do what you’re doing because I live this life, and I can do it better than you.’ Giving people a peek into my vulnerability hasn’t been something that I was trying to do. But I feel like it’s a perfect reflection of myself and my personality”

Photo Credit: @heartthrobrobb/@josiahcrawford (Instagram)

If Robb’s story has you intrigued, now’s the perfect time to dive into his music! Stream his latest tracks on your go-to music platform and experience the depth of his journey through his lyrics and beats. For an extra dose of his creative energy, check out his captivating music videos on his official channel—they’re full of vibrant storytelling and visuals that bring his music to life. Fun fact: did you know Doja Cat has a song featuring Robb? Go check it out here!

