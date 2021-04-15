Get Your First Peek At ‘Drag Race España’s Stunning Judges Panel

The Drag Race España judges panel has finally been revealed, and as Season 3 finalist (and as Season 3 finalist and All Stars 5 stunner Alexis Mateo would say...”Sickening no”?

We already know that Spanish Drag legend Supremme de Luxe has been tapped to host the latest international incarnation of the multiple Emmy-winning reality juggernaut, but now we are getting our first look at the rest of the glamour-filled panel. Joining Supremme for the inaugural season are Veneno co-creators Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (together they are Los Javis), both of which will serve as rotating judges this season. Fashion designer Ana Locking will serve as the fourth judge, rounding out the panel. In a nod to the brilliance that Veneno truly is, star Paca la Piraña will be joining the judges panel as a special guest judge for an episode. We’re eagerly anticipating news on the competing queens and premiere date…

“It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey in a statement. “In these dark and challenging times, we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”

In other news from the Drag Race stratosphere, the trailer for the much anticipated Drag Race Down Under just premiered and it does not disappoint. It features everything from a brand-new Pit Crew (including a smoldering daddy who we have yet to get to know), a remixed ‘werkroom’, and newly minted theme song, for the first time not sung by RuPaul. The queens competing are Anita Wigl’it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, JoJo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield, and Scarlet Adams and from the looks of things, we are going to be getting plenty of wacky challenges, double entendres, and as Ru himself says in the trailer, “a whole lot of Perthonality” during the inaugural season of Drag Race Down Under (premiering May 1st).

‘Drag Race Down Under’ premieres May 1 on the WOW Presents Plus app, on TVNZ in New Zealand, and on Stan in Australia.

‘Drag Race España’s premiere date is still TBD