Ginger Minj Leads Bewitching Tour in ‘Hokus Pokus Live’

Fresh off her crowning as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10, global drag superstar Ginger Minj is conjuring up her most ambitious project yet: the nationwide tour of Hokus Pokus Live! This fall, Minj will take flight alongside a powerhouse cast—Jujubee, Sapphira Cristál, and Landon Cider—for a 22-city run that promises laughter, spectacle, and drag magic like audiences have never seen before.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Minj, the show is a dazzling theatrical reimagining inspired by Disney’s cult-classic film Hocus Pocus. The project carries a special blessing from none other than Bette Midler herself. Minj recalls Midler’s words while filming Hocus Pocus 2: “I just really love the way that you do me. I would like to see you take this and run with it and turn it into something.” Now, Minj is doing exactly that—spinning her love for the Sanderson Sisters into a live stage phenomenon.

The production is more than just a drag show. It’s a theatrical love letter brimming with original songs, jaw-dropping vocals, and spellbinding performances from some of drag’s most celebrated artists. “We are incredibly excited to bring Hokus Pokus Live! to audiences everywhere,” says Minj. “This tour brings together an extraordinary lineup of talent, each a master of their craft. It’s more than just a drag show; it’s a magical theatrical experience that will leave audiences spellbound.”

A Wickedly Talented Cast

Ginger Minj ( All Stars 10 winner, “The Glamour Toad”): Beloved for her quick wit, powerhouse voice, and theatrical brilliance, Minj has starred in multiple stage productions including Golden Gals Live! and The Munsterz Live! She also co-founded Fruit Wine Productions, the company producing Hokus Pokus Live! in partnership with AEG Presents and Producer Entertainment Group (PEG).



Jujubee ( Drag Race Seasons 2, All Stars 1 & 5, UK vs. The World): A fan-favorite known for her humor, heart, and soulful voice, Jujubee recently starred in the award-winning off-Broadway hit DRAG: The Musical.



Sapphira Cristál ( Drag Race Season 16 runner-up): The operatic diva who stole hearts with her soaring vocals and show-stopping performances makes her touring debut with the production.



Landon Cider ( Dragula Season 3 winner): One of the most groundbreaking drag kings in the world, Cider brings his boundary-pushing artistry and commanding stage presence to the cast.

Spooky Season Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Instinct Magazine, the cast spilled on what fans can expect from the production—and why spooky season is the perfect time to unleash their sorcery. While this is the third iteration of Hokus Pokus Live!, Minj promises audiences will see a brand-new show. With fresh music, expanded storytelling, and the unique magic each new cast member brings, no two seasons of Hokus Pokus are ever the same.

Tour Information

Hokus Pokus Live! kicks off September 4 in Orlando, FL, before sweeping across the U.S. and closing October 6 in Los Angeles. Along the way, the show will make stops in major cities including New York, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and more.

Tickets are on sale now at HokusPokusLive.com, with VIP packages available for fans who want an extra-enchanted experience.

VIP offerings include spellbinding perks like exclusive merchandise, priority check-in, meet & greets, Q&A sessions, and a commemorative autographed tour poster. Ultra VIPs will even receive a “Witchy Welcome Gift” as new members of the Coven.

A Spell You Don’t Want to Miss

With Minj’s theatrical genius, Midler’s blessing, and a cast of world-class drag royalty, Hokus Pokus Live! is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling theatrical events of 2025. Equal parts camp, comedy, and heart, the tour invites audiences to laugh, sing, and embrace the spirit of spooky season like never before.

Sisters! Behold!

For full tour dates, VIP details, and tickets, visit HokusPokusLive.com.