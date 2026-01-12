Industry’s Finance Daddies Are Back—Turning Hearts Into Capital Gains

Forget Wall Street—Industry is where the real money is being made, and it’s not just about stocks. No, it’s about stocking up on all the thirst for Kit Harington and the gang of finance hotties invading our screens. As Season 4 drops this weekend, it’s time to put our wallets away and let our hearts (and our fantasies) do the investing.

Sure, the queer characters we loved like Gus, Leo, Theo, and Robert won’t be around this season, but don’t worry—Kit Harington’s Henry Muck is here to spice things up, and he’s bringing the heat. In fact, the teaser for Season 4 shows him in a very close embrace with another man, which means the finance world just got a lot more interesting. Who said spreadsheets can’t be sexy?

Industry: Finance Bros We’re Ready to Invest In

Joining the all-star ensemble are some brand-new faces: Kal Penn and Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, who are already making waves in their roles. But don’t you dare forget the OGs like Ken Leung and Sagar Radia. They’re back to make sure you’re glued to your screen, even when you should probably be working.

But what is it about these characters that’s so damn addictive? Co-creator Konrad Kay nailed it: “A lot of these men are insecure about their own virility, their own relationships, mortality, their relationship to meaning. But rather than interrogate these feelings, they’re like: ‘Fck that, I’m gonna make loads of money, I’m gonna put on my suit, and I’m gonna fck whoever I want.’”

That’s the kind of energy we’re here for. Raw, unapologetic, and served with a side of power moves. These characters may be getting ahead in the high-stakes world of London finance, but they’re also winning in the game of our hearts (and our dreams).

Money, Power, and Who’s on Top (Literally and Figuratively)

Season 4 of Industry ups the ante with more high-stakes drama than ever. Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are living the high life as top Pierpoint grads—until a hot new fintech darling enters the scene. As Yasmin starts mixing business with pleasure (with Sir Henry Muck, aka Kit Harington), and Harper gets pulled into the power orbit of Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), get ready for a rollercoaster of money, ambition, and a whole lot of lust.

Speaking of lust… ahem… It’s not just about the corporate ladder—it’s about who’s climbing it, and more importantly, how they’re climbing it. Whether you’re into power suits or power plays, this season will have you wishing you could file your taxes with these guys.

Meet the Cast of Hotties Who Are Making Our Portfolios (and Hearts) Explode

Kit Harington as Henry Muck

Max Minghella as Whitney Halberstram

Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani

Ken Leung as Eric Tao

Toheeb Jimoh as Kwabena Bannerman

Charlie Heaton as Jim Dycker

Kal Penn as Jay Jonah Atterbury

Let’s face it: this is one investment we’re all willing to make. Whether you’re tuning in for the drama, the romance, or the suit porn, Season 4 of Industry is all about being on top—whether it’s in the boardroom or the bedroom. And trust us, we’re not just talking about business.

So, buckle up, finance fans. These Industry bros are ready to make you sweat. And we’re here for every power move, every steamy kiss, and every mind game. Time to make your next move—and it better involve a whole lot of Kit Harington.

Source: BBC and The Guardian