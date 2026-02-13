Robbie G.K.’s SONIC Ad Is The Thirst Trap We Need for Valentine’s

Forget Cupid—this year, Robbie G.K. is the one turning up the heat. The Heated Rivalry bad boy, AKA Kip, is here to serve us a whole new kind of Valentine’s treat, and let’s just say it’s got us hungry for more. His new ad for SONIC Drive-In isn’t just about the burger; it’s about the whole delicious package—and we’re here for every second of it.

Robbie is giving us all the Valentine’s Day fantasies, and we’re not just talking about the All-American Smasher burger he’s holding. While we’re all definitely eyeing that burger, we’re also eyeing Robbie in his shirt and boxers—because let’s be real, he looks just as good in both as he does without. So, who’s ready to be the burger? The dog? The rose? Hell, we’ll happily be anything in his orbit if it means getting a little closer to that man.

Robbie, SONIC, and Boxers: A Combo We Didn’t Know We Needed

Here’s the scene: Robbie, looking effortlessly hot in his shirt and boxers, holds a SONIC All-American Smasher burger in one hand, and—get this—cuddles a dog in the other. We’re not sure if we’re more jealous of the dog, the burger, or the boxers, but we’re down to be any of those items if it means getting some of that Robbie energy.

But it’s not just the dog and burger that have us hooked—Robbie also has that grin as he lounges on a bed, holding a SONIC drink in one hand and a rose in the other, with the delicious burger lying next to him. And when he bites into that rose? Game over. Honestly, if we could be anything in that shot, we’d absolutely be that rose. We’ll take that position any day.

A Valentine’s Day Fantasy We Can’t Quit

So, what are we really saying here? We’re all hoping to be Robbie’s Valentine, obviously. While we can’t actually join him in this steamy SONIC ad, we’ll just sit here and fantasize about being the burger, the dog, or maybe the rose he’s holding.

At the end of the day, Robbie’s giving us more than just food porn—he’s serving full-on Valentine’s Day fantasies, and we’re so here for it. So, swipe right on that ad, let’s pretend we’re the lucky ones on that bed, and hope that someday, somehow, we get to live out the ultimate Valentine’s Day fantasy. (In boxers. With Robbie.)