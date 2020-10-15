Golden Boy Lil Nas X Won 4 Billboard Music Awards!

Lil Nas X has won yet another award, and wants people to know that new music is on the way.

While the “Old Town Road” rapper has now received SEVERAL awards for his hit single, a few Billboard Music Awards have joined that list. After being nominated for 13 awards, Lil Nas X walked away with four. At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the rapper won Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Selling Song, and Top Rap Song for “Old Town Road (Remix)” which featured country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

“What?” he said while accepting the award for Top Hot 100 Song. “Thank you to everybody. Thank you to Billy Ray Cyrus. I want everybody to be on the lookout next month for Nasvember. It’s going to go crazy. In 2021, I’m dropping the greatest album of all time. I love you goodnight.

While Lil Nas X kept his acceptance speech short, he also added to the month’s long awareness campaign he’s held for this upcoming album. Just earlier this month, Lil Nas X posted on Instagram that he’s “gettin in shape for the biggest era of my life thus far.” Then back in July, the singer posted a teaser video of an upcoming single called “Call Me By Your Name,” which references a male love interest.

Some of the lyrics from the teaser include, “Call me when you want, call me when you need, call me in the morning, I’ll be on the way.”

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME ☎️❣️ pic.twitter.com/Za6UU63oSh — nope (@LilNasX) July 9, 2020

Lil Nas X also held an art contest to inspire the creation of yet another new song for the album and for his discography.

With all of this, it seems Lil Nas X wants the world to know that he’s working on music. But will the album include a song as successful as “Old Town Road?” We’ll see sometime in 2021.