Lil Nas X References Iconic Films As Possible Song Titles For His New Album

Lil Nas X has some pretty big shoes to fill when it comes to his career’s future. Funniest part is that these are shoes that he himself has already worn.

The Georgia native exploded onto the scene last year with his record-breaking hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus that dominated the charts and award show season.

He achieved lesser success with the follow ups from his EP 7 which made some fans question if he could sustain his time in the entertainment business after practically being shot out of a cannon with his debut single.

gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out — nope (@LilNasX) September 10, 2020

Nas joked about that in a tweet written earlier this month where he talked about releasing music soon due to “old town road money running out.” Now he appears to be doubling down on his words by teasing the song titles for his upcoming debut studio album.

Two of them are names of iconic films: “Titanic” and “Call Be My Your Name”. Others he showed off to his millions of fans are “One of Me” and “Don’t Want It”. Most of the page’s text is hidden, so he’s leaving a hint of mystery on the table.