The Golden Globes Are Back—and We’re Actually Excited

Awards season is officially back, darlings, and if your group chat hasn’t already started buzzing, allow us to gently (or not-so-gently) remind you: the Golden Globes return on January 11, live from the Beverly Hilton, and this year’s guest list is shaping up to be equal parts prestige, pop culture, and pure gay delight.

With returning host Nikki Glaser back at the helm—armed with razor-sharp jokes and zero fear of celebrity side-eye—the Globes are once again positioning themselves as the most chaotic, champagne-soaked stop on the awards calendar. And honestly? We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Nikki Glaser Returns: Buckle Up

Let’s start with the ringmaster. Nikki Glaser is back for round two, which means we can expect fearless monologues, playful celebrity roasting, and the kind of humor that feels tailor-made for a room full of powerful people who know they’re being watched. Glaser’s return signals confidence from the Globes—and a promise that the night will lean more fun than formal.

This isn’t the Oscars. This is the Golden Globes, baby.

The A-List Is A-Listing

The attendee and presenter list reads like a glossy dream sequence. Expect heavy hitters like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Pamela Anderson, Zoë Kravitz, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Orlando Bloom, Kevin Bacon, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, Wanda Sykes, and Snoop Dogg to grace the ballroom.

Music, film, and TV collide with appearances from Charli XCX, Lalisa Manobal, Ayo Edebiri, Joe Keery, Kathryn Hahn, Sean Hayes, Melissa McCarthy, and Keegan-Michael Key, proving once again that the Golden Globes thrive on crossover star power.

But let’s be honest—we’re not just watching for legacy icons and viral fashion moments.

Golden Boys on Ice: Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie

Yes, we’re talking about them.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, the breakout stars of the queer hockey series Heated Rivalry, are officially on the Golden Globes radar, and fans are already planning their watch parties accordingly. Social media sentiment says it all:

“Fine I’ll watch it then.”



“HUDCON NATION RISE.”

A leaked sneak peek of the table seating only added fuel to the fire, revealing that Williams and Storrie will be seated alongside Paul Mescal and Charli XCX. Casual. Extremely casual. Not at all something the internet will fixate on for days.

For viewers who may have skipped awards season altogether, the presence of Heated Rivalry’s leading men feels like a gateway moment—an invitation for queer fans to tune in, thirst responsibly, and feel seen in a room that hasn’t always centered them.

A Golden Moment for Queer Nominees

Beyond the seating charts and eye candy, this year’s Golden Globes are shaping up to be particularly meaningful for LGBTQ+ representation.

Among the standout nominees:

Tessa Thompson , nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Hedda, a modern queer reimagining of the Ibsen classic

Cynthia Erivo , recognized for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Wicked: For Good

Eva Victor , earning a nod for Sorry, Baby

Blue Moon, a film celebrated for its queer storytelling, nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Add in queer and queer-adjacent presenters like Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, Hudson Williams, and Connor Storrie, and suddenly the Golden Globes feel a lot more… golden for our community.

Why Everyone’s Tuning In

Let’s not pretend otherwise: the Golden Globes have always been about vibes. Looser speeches. Stronger drinks. Better reactions. And this year, with buzzy queer nominees, a stacked presenter lineup, and the undeniable pull of Heated Rivalry’s stars, the ceremony feels newly energized.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will air live Sunday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Whether you’re watching for the awards, the fashion, the memes, or because two hockey players convinced you to care—this year’s Golden Globes promise a night that’s glamorous, inclusive, and unapologetically entertaining.

And honestly? That sounds pretty golden to us.