From Cyrus to Carly:Are We Watching a Pop Rebirth on ‘Heated Rivalry?’

Miley Cyrus saying “Get me booked” about Heated Rivalry feels like one of those pop culture moments that instantly answers the question: are we into this, or are we already obsessed?

There’s a very specific feeling that washes over you when a familiar pop voice re-enters the chat. It’s warm. It’s electric. It’s nostalgic in a way that feels both comforting and thrillingly new. And right now, that feeling has a name: Cyrus.

With Heated Rivalry officially greenlit for season two, the queer sports romance juggernaut is no longer just a surprise hit—it’s a full-blown cultural moment. And now, thanks to Miley Cyrus enthusiastically volunteering her musical services, it’s also shaping up to be a pop fantasy come true.

The question is: do we want new music from our pop icons in these buzzy gay shows—or are we absolutely obsessed with the rebirth of familiar voices soundtracking our latest TV obsessions? If the internet is any indication, the answer is a very loud, very gay yes.

Miley Cyrus Is “So In”—And Honestly, Same

In a recent interview with Variety, Miley Cyrus revealed she’s already deep in the Heated Rivalry pipeline. “It’s all I’ve heard about, how much I’m going to be obsessed,” she said—confirming what fans already suspected: she gets it.

Miley Cyrus says she’s “so in” to do music on Season 2 of #HeatedRivalry: “Get me booked.” pic.twitter.com/Pms4V8FCXm — Variety (@Variety) January 4, 2026

When the interviewer nudged her (okay, gently shoved her) toward the idea of contributing music for season two, Cyrus didn’t hesitate. Her response? Iconic. Immediate. Unfiltered.

“I’m in. Book me. Get me booked!”

If 2026 needed a mission statement, that might be it.

Sweet niblets! 🩷 Miley Cyrus is teasing “a big birthday party” for the 20th anniversary of ‘Hannah Montana.’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/7ObSVZpDxK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 5, 2026

Naturally, the gays lost their minds. Comment sections erupted with pleas and proclamations:

“CALL HER!!!!!”

“This is fighting for gay rights!”

“She’s got hits, range, and main-character energy.”

“Can Miley do the entire soundtrack?”

Honestly? Valid questions all around.

There’s something poetic about Cyrus—an artist whose career has constantly evolved alongside queer audiences—potentially soundtracking one of the most beloved gay love stories on TV right now. Her music has always existed in that sweet spot between rebellion and vulnerability, much like Heated Rivalry itself.

The Nostalgia Factor: Why This Hits So Hard

Part of the excitement around Cyrus joining Heated Rivalry isn’t just about star power—it’s about memory. Miley Cyrus isn’t just a pop star; she’s a time capsule. Her voice carries eras with it: messy, glittery, heartbroken, defiant eras that many LGBTQ+ fans grew up with.

When shows like Heated Rivalry tap into artists like Cyrus, they’re not just adding a soundtrack—they’re activating a shared emotional history. It’s the same reason older tracks resurface and suddenly feel brand new again. We’re not just hearing music; we’re remembering who we were when we first loved it.

So yes, we want new bops—but we also want that familiar ache, that rush of recognition.

Enter Carly Rae Jepsen, Patron Saint of Gay Pop

And as if one pop dream wasn’t enough, there’s another name floating around season two: Carly Rae Jepsen.

Director and writer Jacob Tierney revealed on the What Chaos hockey podcast that Jepsen’s music was part of his writing playlist for season one—and that he’s very interested in asking her to write an entirely new song for season two. He described her as “amazing” and made it very clear he’s a fan.

Fans, predictably, spiraled.

jacob tierney talking about wanting a certain artist’s music to appear in the show made me think of something. so i did it: heated rivalry s1 ending but set to run away with me by carly rae jepsen ✨ pic.twitter.com/GlkByP0d2R — gwen 🏒 hollanov era (@gwynsome_) January 1, 2026

Carly Rae Jepsen occupies a sacred place in gay pop culture. Her 2015 album Emotion is practically canon, and tracks like Run Away with Me and Party for One remain emotional support anthems to this day. The idea of her contributing original music to Heated Rivalry feels less like a possibility and more like destiny.

Even with potential scheduling constraints—Jepsen announced she’s expecting her first child—the mere suggestion has already ignited the fandom.

Old Music, New Stories, Same Gay Screaming

So what’s really happening here?

Heated Rivalry—the story of rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) falling into a secret, emotionally charged romance—has become one of the biggest shows of 2025. Episode five’s rare 10/10 IMDb rating only cemented its legacy-in-the-making status.

Now, with whispers of Cyrus and Jepsen entering the mix, the show is doing something very clever: bridging generations of pop love. It’s not about recycling old music—it’s about letting beloved artists evolve alongside new queer stories.

We don’t just want this. We’re loving it.

Book Them All

Streaming on Crave in Canada, HBO in the U.S., and arriving in the UK via Sky on January 10, Heated Rivalry is already a win. But pairing its aching, competitive romance with pop icons like Cyrus and Jepsen? That’s how you turn a great show into a gay time capsule.

New stories. Familiar voices. Maximum feelings.

Get them booked.