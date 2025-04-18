Golden Hour with Tommy DiDario

Tommy DiDario just reminded us all that yes, beach season is a state of mind — and yes, he still looks like he walked out of a gay Grecian myth with a skincare routine better than most of us have meal plans.

Posting to Instagram from what looked like a scene straight out of a sunscreen commercial — sans the SPF-streaks and awkward tan lines — Tommy standing effortlessly by a huge tree, flashing that signature smile that could light up even the cloudiest Manhattan morning.

But this wasn’t just a solo thirst-trap stroll down a coastal fantasy lane. No, Tommy was living his best life with his friends and family — all smiles and soaking up golden-hour vibes. It wasn’t just a weekend getaway; it was a soft reminder that joy is better when shared, and that chosen family moments can be as soul-nourishing as the sea itself.

The photos captured more than just great abs and good lighting (though, let’s be honest, those were on point too). Tommy took time to showcase the natural beauty around him — stunning sunsets melting into the horizon, waves curling onto the sand with effortless grace, and that kind of golden light that makes you believe the universe is flirting with you. His eye for capturing the little things — the colors, the calm, the connection — turned a beach trip into something poetic.

What makes Tommy’s posts resonate isn’t just the picture-perfect visuals (though, again — wow), it’s that he brings his full self to the feed. As an openly gay man married to the equally charming Gio Benitez, Tommy doesn’t just show the highlight reel — he shows the real. Their love is public, proud, and refreshingly normal in a world still catching up. Their joy? Contagious in the best way.

So thank you, Tommy — for the sunshine, the smiles, and for reminding us that happiness can be as simple as salt air, a good hat, and being exactly who you are.

And yes, we’ll be zooming in on those abs later. For research.