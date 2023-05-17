Moments When Gio Benitez & Tommy DiDario Showed They Are #CoupleGoals

Husbands Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario recently showed once again that they are #CoupleGoals when DiDario accompanied Benitez on his first day as a new co-anchor in the weekend edition of ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.’

The couple even shared a hug and kiss on the cheek, which was just so adorable. <3 You can watch the clip here:

Advertisement

Related: “Space Geek” Gio Benitez Soars Through ABC News!

Let’s go down the memory lane of these hot hubbies, shall we?

Advertisement

In January 2015, DiDario first connected with Benitez on Instagram, and their first date was over tacos, guacamole and margaritas. A year later, Benitez proposed to DiDario while they were on a trip in the City of Love, Paris.

They then tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Miami, Florida on April 16, 2016. Moreover, DiDario and Benitez opened up about their married life after a year of being husbands in an April 2017 interview with People.

Benitez said that looking back at their tropical wedding photos, “we truly feel that love.”

Advertisement

“In fact, the wedding photos are still our backdrops on our phones!,” the 37-year-old broadcast journalist added.

Related: Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out News Anchor Gio Benitez

Meanwhile, DiDario shared:

Advertisement

“I’m proud to say ‘my husband’ any chance that I get. He’s more than my spouse, he’s more than my partner — he’s my husband.”

“To know that I was officially giving my life to the man who I want to spend forever with was a surreal feeling. One that will stay with me always,” the 37-year-old TV host further expressed.

Related: Things You Probably Didn’t Know About TV Host Tommy DiDario

Truly a lovely couple <3 And now, let’s move on to admiring some of Benitez and DiDario’s adorable and thirst-worthy pics… 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: thesun.co.uk, people.com