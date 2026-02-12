Greg Louganis at 66: Posting Shirtless Thirst Traps Like He’s 25

Okay, stop everything—Greg Louganis is out here turning 66 like it’s his prime, and we’re all collectively shook at how good this man looks. If you thought time might slow down the greatest diver in history, think again. Not only is he still flexing gold medals, but he’s flexing those abs in gym selfies that have us questioning our entire life choices. I mean, hello, we see you, Greg!

In his recent post, Louganis shared a dose of wisdom and a whole lotta body. His caption, “Well, not bad for 66, feeling pretty good as long as I keep moving. Yoga, meditation, weight training, and hiking when we get the opportunity,” is the perfect balance of inspiration and, let’s be real, a humble brag. But we weren’t really looking at the self-care tips, were we? Nope. We were all mesmerized by the man himself—shirtless, flexing his abs, and showing off a back that makes us wanna take the plunge.

Flexing in the Gym and Our Hearts

These gym selfies are a thirst trap wrapped in wisdom. And we can’t look away. Those muscles? Chiseled like the gods themselves took a minute to carve them out during a lunch break. The abs? Immaculate. That back? Baby, it’s a whole mood.

But let’s not forget the man behind the muscles—Greg Louganis is legendary, and not just because he’s the first male diver to win gold on both the 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform in consecutive Olympic Games. (1984, 1988—if you need the dates.) With 5 Olympic medals, 5 World Championship titles, and 47 national titles under his belt, he’s literally the GOAT of diving. It’s almost unfair—how is he so talented, so hot, and so humble? Like, pick a lane, Greg.

He’s gay and out—living his most authentic life and representing the LGBTQ+ community with pride. Greg Louganis doesn’t just break records in the pool, he breaks barriers as a trailblazer for visibility and acceptance.

Greg Louganis: A Whole Mood Beyond the Pool

But it doesn’t stop there. This man isn’t just flexing in the gym and in the pool—he’s got acting chops, dancing moves, and a model’s smile. As if that weren’t enough, Greg is also the ultimate motivational guru. His mindfulness courses? They’re not just about calming your mind—they’re about getting your life together, whether it’s focusing on your fitness or learning how to look hotter every year. And trust, it’s working.

When Greg speaks, people listen. His advocacy? Iconic. He’s using his platform for the greater good, championing causes like HIV/AIDS awareness, LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, animal rights, and the environment. He’s out here saving the world—and he still looks like a snack while doing it. Serve, Greg.

The Ageless Icon We Didn’t Know We Needed

But let’s be real—if you’re not a little thirsty for Louganis by now, are you even living? The fact that he’s 66 and still making waves in the gym (and in our hearts) is the epitome of aging like fine wine. The man’s been through it all—Olympic glory, personal struggles, and countless accolades—and he still comes out looking like a jaw-dropping masterpiece.

So, here’s to Greg Louganis: the GOAT, the thirst trap, and the forever icon who’s still breaking hearts at 66. If you need us, we’ll be over here in the pool, trying to keep our composure while we think about those abs and back muscles.

Source: Greg Louganis’s Website