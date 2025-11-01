Grindr Stalker Uses App to Terrorize Man for 12 Months

Grindr, along with other dating apps, has revolutionized the way people meet. Whether you’re swiping through Tinder or sending a cheeky message on Grindr, technology has made it easier than ever to connect with others. But for one Appleton man, Grindr became a weapon of harassment that left a victim in constant fear.

Meet Matthew J. Huebschman, a 30-year-old from Appleton who is facing felony charges after allegedly using Grindr to arrange meetings between unsuspecting men and a person he was stalking. According to the Appleton Police Department, this disturbing behavior lasted for an entire year, turning what should have been a simple online encounter into a full-blown nightmare for the victim.

A Grindr Web of Deceit

Grindr, the app often praised for its role in bringing together members of the LGBTQ+ community, apparently became the vehicle for Huebschman’s twisted scheme. Police say Huebschman would pose as the victim on the app, using the victim’s information to lure strangers to the victim’s home.

Once the men arrived, thinking they were meeting the victim, Huebschman allegedly instructed them to enter the home unannounced. Of course, the actual victim—who had no idea what was going on—was left to face these strangers. Over time, the situation escalated, leading to a “persistent sense of fear and distress” for the victim and their household.

Grindr might be known for helping people find love, but in this case, it became a platform for psychological torment. And Huebschman? Well, he was reportedly lurking nearby, watching as men arrived at the victim’s doorstep like clockwork.

From Flirting to Fear

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, Grindr is often where you go for a flirt, a chat, or maybe even a date. But in this case, it was something much more sinister. As the world of online dating continues to grow, so too do the darker sides of human nature. The victim in this case was subjected to harassment that wasn’t just invasive—it was unpredictable and terrifying. Imagine logging on to an app that’s meant to connect you with others, only to have your home invaded by strangers because of a stalker’s manipulative actions.

Grindr describes itself as “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people,” and while it can be a great tool for building relationships within the LGBTQ+ community, it’s also an app where a lot of personal information is shared. In this case, that data was weaponized to create real-life fear and disruption.

According to the police, this is not your average case of stalking. This was a yearlong campaign of distress, carried out through digital deception, and it was only after multiple men showed up uninvited that the police began investigating the situation. It’s not exactly the kind of “meet-cute” you hear about on dating apps.

Huebschman’s Arrest and the Legal Fallout

Huebschman was arrested after his yearlong pattern of bizarre behavior caught up with him. He is currently in the Outagamie County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His bail conditions are strict: no contacting the victim, no intimidation, and certainly no repeating any of his previous criminal actions. He’s set to return to court for a preliminary hearing on November 7th, where more details are likely to emerge.

While the case is still unfolding, it serves as a stark reminder that even in spaces designed for connection, there can be danger. The online world—whether through dating apps or social media—brings with it the possibility for exploitation. And as much as it’s crucial to advocate for safety and openness, it’s also important to recognize that not everyone has good intentions.

A Call for Safety and Vigilance in the Digital Age

For many of us, Grindr and other dating apps are a daily part of life. Whether you’re looking for a casual connection or something more serious, these platforms can be incredibly empowering. But this case is a sobering example of how online interactions, if not approached carefully, can go very wrong. It’s a reminder that, no matter how progressive our tools may be, vigilance is essential—especially when it comes to personal safety.

While it’s tragic that this victim’s experience was marked by such distressing events, it’s also an opportunity for the community to reaffirm its commitment to safe online spaces. So, whether you’re swiping left, right, or just chatting, remember: your safety should always come first. And if something feels off—trust your instincts and report it.

As for Matthew Huebschman, well, his next court date will likely be a lot less about digital matchmaking and a lot more about facing the consequences of his actions. And for the rest of us, let’s just hope it’s a long time before another Grindr conversation goes this wrong.

Source: Seehafer News and Fox 11