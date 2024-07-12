Hallmark’s New Reality Show ‘Finding Mr. Christmas

Hallmark is known for delivering heartwarming holiday movies that bring joy and festive cheer to millions of viewers. This year, they’re taking it up a notch with their first-ever reality show, Finding Mr. Christmas. Set to premiere on Hallmark+, this exciting new series will feature 10 telegenic contestants competing in a series of challenges that test both their acting skills and festive spirit.

The stakes are high—only one will win the coveted title of “Mr. Christmas” and a leading role in a 2024 Hallmark Channel holiday movie. The winner will head into production this summer, and the film will premiere later this year as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup.

Hallmark is launching ‘Finding Mr. Christmas,’ a reality competition hosted by Jonathan Bennett, to crown their next holiday movie hunk. https://t.co/6DQMT1hSxH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 11, 2024

The Contestants

The show promises a delightful mix of talent and holiday spirit as the 10 contestants vie for the title. Each episode will see them tackle a variety of challenges designed to showcase their acting abilities and embody the essence of Christmas cheer. From delivering heartwarming monologues to improvising festive scenes, these aspiring actors will need to prove they have what it takes to be a Hallmark star.

Our first-ever reality competition series #FindingMrChristmas is streaming this Nov on #HallmarkPlus! #JonathanBennett is Executive Producer & host as 10 promising @Hallmark “hunks” will live together and compete against one another for the lead role in an upcoming original… pic.twitter.com/Pv91ZBc9My — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) July 11, 2024

The Host

Hosting duties will be handled by none other than Jonathan Bennett, a familiar face in the Hallmark family. Known for his charming presence and festive enthusiasm, Jonathan is the perfect choice to guide contestants and viewers alike through this merry journey. His warmth and charisma are sure to add an extra layer of joy to the show. He is also the Executive Producer of the series.

The Prize

The grand prize is a dream come true for any aspiring actor: a starring role in a Hallmark Channel holiday movie. The winner will begin production on their film this summer, and fans won’t have to wait long to see the magic unfold on screen. The movie will debut later this year during Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, making it a must-watch event for holiday movie lovers.

What to Expect

Expect plenty of festive fun, touching moments, and maybe even a bit of holiday drama as the contestants navigate their way through the challenges. With Hallmark’s reputation for delivering feel-good content, Finding Mr. Christmas is sure to be a hit. Whether you’re a die-hard Hallmark fan or just looking for some holiday entertainment, this reality show is set to deliver plenty of Christmas cheer.

Mark your calendars and get ready to tune in to Finding Mr. Christmas on Hallmark+. It’s going to be a festive ride filled with joy, laughter, and a whole lot of Christmas spirit!