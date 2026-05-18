Jonathan Bennett Returns to Daytime Drama on General Hospital

Jonathan Bennett is officially back on daytime television, and honestly, it feels like the exact kind of casting chaos soap opera fans live for.

The actor makes his debut on General Hospital on Monday, May 18, stepping into the role of Detective Joe Fitzpatrick, a character already arriving in Port Charles with enough drama to keep viewers locked in. His first major task? Arresting one of the town’s own. Which, if you know anything about soap operas, means things are probably about to spiral immediately.

For longtime fans, the actor’s return to daytime TV feels surprisingly perfect. Before the Hallmark movies, before the reality hosting gigs, and before he became one of queer entertainment’s most unexpectedly important comfort celebrities, Bennett actually started his career in soaps.

@people #GeneralHospital is welcoming a new face to #PortCharles — and he’s already stepping into the middle of the drama. In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from JonathanBennett’s debut episode of General Hospital, airing Monday, May 18, the actor stars as Detective Joe Fitzpatrick, who is tasked with arresting one of Port Charles’ own. ♬ original sound – People Magazine

More than 20 years ago, he played J.R. Chandler on All My Children, a role that introduced him to the relentless pace of daytime television.

Talking to TV Insider about returning to the soap world, the actor admitted that stepping back into daytime acting felt emotional and strangely familiar.

“Daytime is where I learned to act,” Bennett shared. “It’s where I learned what this business was. The opportunity to come back to where it all started just felt like the right thing to do.”

Bennett Says Soap Acting Is a Completely Different Beast

Fans often underestimate how intense daytime television really is until actors start talking about it. Unlike streaming dramas or movies, soap stars film massive amounts of dialogue at lightning speed, often memorizing pages of material overnight.

Even Bennett, who has stayed consistently busy with television films, hosting projects, and Hallmark productions, admitted the transition back into soaps was overwhelming at first.

“I hadn’t done it in so many years,” he explained. “There’s nothing like stepping back in this world that’s very specific and having to relearn all the logistics. I had to retrain my brain.”

Thankfully, the environment on set reportedly helped calm those nerves quickly.

“Everyone just made me feel so welcome that it took all the pressure off,” Bennett added.

And honestly, it is not hard to imagine Bennett fitting naturally into the General Hospital universe. He already has the charisma, emotional range, and slightly mischievous energy required to survive a town where literally everyone has secrets, enemies, mysterious twins, or unresolved trauma.

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From Mean Girls Heartthrob to LGBTQ Hallmark Icon

Of course, Bennett will forever be attached to his iconic role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, where he starred alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

But in recent years, Bennett’s career has evolved into something far more interesting than simple nostalgia casting.

His partnership with Hallmark turned him into one of the network’s most recognizable LGBTQ+ stars, especially after starring in The Christmas House in 2020. The movie made headlines for featuring the first same-sex kiss in Hallmark history, a moment that resonated deeply with queer viewers who rarely saw themselves reflected in cozy holiday romances.

According to Bennett, the audience response completely changed how he viewed his role within mainstream entertainment.

“I got messages like, ‘You don’t understand what it’s like to see a love that looks like mine in a Hallmark movie,’” he told TV Insider “That’s when I knew my mission was to tell LGBTQ stories for a broad audience.”

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Could Bennett’s Character Become Part of the LGBTQ Storyline?

Now that Bennett has arrived in Port Charles, fans are already speculating about where Detective Joe Fitzpatrick’s story could go next.

Will he become a villain? A love interest? A morally conflicted detective with secrets of his own? This is General Hospital, so realistically the answer could somehow be all three.

What has not yet been revealed is whether Bennett’s character will be part of the show’s LGBTQ+ storylines. But considering Bennett’s long-standing commitment to queer representation in mainstream media, viewers are definitely paying attention.

“To normalize LGBTQ love by telling stories of love that look like everyone else’s,” Bennett said of his mission as an actor.

And if his latest role brings even a little more queer visibility into the wild world of daytime television, fans will absolutely be tuning in for every dramatic second of it.