Happy Bisexual Visibility Day: Bi-Men Who Are Owning Their Truth

Every September 23rd, Bisexual Visibility Day gives us the chance to spotlight bisexuality and, in particular, the voices that often go unnoticed in LGBTQ+ conversations. When we talk about bisexuality, it’s easy for the narrative to focus on women—after all, their sexual fluidity is often seen as more “acceptable.” But today, let’s change the focus and celebrate the bisexual men who not only embody the richness of bisexuality but also challenge the outdated stereotypes about their identity.

Bisexual men have long been sidelined, caught between a society that often forces them to choose a “side.” The result? A dangerous mix of erasure, misconceptions, and relentless biphobia. But the truth is, bisexuality is not about binary choices—it’s about a spectrum of attraction to multiple genders, something that too often gets muddied in the noise of straight and gay narratives.

So, let’s lift the veil and celebrate 15 bisexual men—some famous, some still climbing the ladder—whose stories prove that bisexuality isn’t a “phase” or a “confused stage.” It’s a legitimate, valid identity, and they’re here to remind us that the “B” in LGBTQ+ deserves just as much attention and respect as any other letter.

Kit Connor

Kit Connor, the star of Netflix’s Heartstopper, had a rough go of it when he was forced to come out in 2022. After facing harassment on social media about his sexuality, the 19-year-old actor responded with a tweet that summed up the experience for many bisexual people: “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself,” he wrote. “I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.” Despite the challenges, Connor remains a beloved figure in the LGBTQ+ community, embodying the resilience and courage that bisexual people often need to summon in the face of adversity.

Jason Mraz

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz first opened up about his bisexuality in 2018, confirming his attraction to both men and women. But it wasn’t until a 2023 interview with GLAAD that he credited his ex-wife, Christine Carano, for helping him “learn to accept himself and acknowledge his sexual identity.” Mraz’s willingness to be open and vulnerable about his sexuality has empowered many to embrace the full spectrum of their own identities.

Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd, the brilliant mind behind the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer, portrays a bisexual character in the show. But for Gadd, bisexuality is something far from fixed. In an interview with Attitude, Gadd opened up about his ongoing journey with his sexuality. “I sometimes change with the tide. I feel very strongly for both,” he said. “I feel like I’m constantly in a state of flux with my sexuality.” Gadd’s candidness about the fluid nature of his identity reflects the reality that bisexuality can be a continuous process of self-discovery.

Karan Brar

Karan Brar, best known for his roles on Disney Channel’s Jessie and Bunk’d, came out as bisexual in 2023. In an essay for Teen Vogue, Brar reflected on the difficulties of living authentically under the spotlight, especially as a young star. He shared that he first came out to his roommates, fellow Disney stars Cameron Boyce and Sophie Reynolds, in a moment of vulnerability. “Sophie and Cam had been my best friends for years and loved me every step of the way,” he wrote. Brar’s story shows how powerful support from loved ones can be in the coming-out process.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean is one of the most iconic musicians of the modern era, and his coming out story remains one of the most poignant moments in recent LGBTQ+ history. In 2012, Ocean revealed on Tumblr that his first love was a man. “I was 19 years old. He was too,” he wrote. “By the time I realized I was in love, it was malignant. It was hopeless. There was no escaping. No negotiating with the feeling. No choice.” His post wasn’t just an act of self-expression—it was a brave step toward visibility that changed the landscape of mainstream music for LGBTQ+ artists.

Tyler Blackburn

Pretty Little Liars star Tyler Blackburn came out as bisexual in 2019, sharing his truth with the world. Blackburn explained that it took him a while to come to terms with his identity, noting that his late 20s allowed him the space to explore the full spectrum of his sexuality. “I just want to feel powerful in my own skin, and my own mind, and in my own heart,” Blackburn said. His journey toward self-empowerment continues to be a source of inspiration for many.

David Archuleta

David Archuleta, the American Idol runner-up, made waves in 2021 when he came out as bisexual. Known for his soulful voice, David used his platform to share his journey, particularly highlighting the challenges of growing up with a religious background. “It was important to share my story to help others who have a religious upbringing,” he shared. In his new song, he opens up about leaving the Mormon Church—an institution that condemns same-sex relationships—and the support of his mother who walked with him through the process of self-acceptance.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming, the Scottish actor known for roles in Cabaret and The Good Wife, has long been a vocal LGBTQ+ advocate. After divorcing his first wife, Cumming married his current husband, Grant Shaffer, in 2007. Cumming’s bisexuality has often been overshadowed by his activism and on-screen roles, but he has continued to push boundaries in both his personal and professional life. His activism, including his work with GLAAD and the Trevor Project, makes him a true champion for LGBTQ+ rights.

Andy Mientus

Andy Mientus, known for his role on The Flash, has used his platform to challenge the stigma surrounding bisexuality. In a 2016 Instagram post, Mientus encouraged his followers to confront their fears and societal pressures when considering their own bisexuality. “If you think you could be bi, ask yourself what is holding you back from accepting it,” he said. “Is it your own developing feelings or your fear of society around you?” His words continue to resonate with those grappling with their identities.

On this Bisexual Visibility Day, let’s celebrate these men, whose bravery and vulnerability have paved the way for future generations of bisexual people to live their truth. Whether through their art, activism, or personal journeys, they’ve shown us that bisexuality is not just valid—it’s powerful. Their stories remind us that, like all parts of the LGBTQ+ spectrum, bisexuality is worthy of recognition, respect, and, most importantly, celebration.