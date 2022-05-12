Harry Styles Fans Go Gaga As He Frolics With An Adorable Baby On-Set

Whether it’s his daring & refreshing fashion choices or his musical collaborations, Harry Styles continues to win fans, break hearts and all the while, continues to keep fans swooning. While Styles’ fan base continues to expand (his album Harry’s House drops May 20th) he recently dropped a behind the scenes look at the filming of the video for his current single “As It Was” and appeared with one of his youngest fans, resulting in a completely different, yet swoon-inducing side of Styles.

In the full almost three minute clip from As It Was-Behind The Scenes (which you can see in it’s entirety here), Styles is shown getting his choreography down pat (he and co-star Mathilde Lin act and dance directly from a circular platform that consistently spins). At one point, Styles is seen in front of the colorful mural that serves as the backdrop, and lifts a baby into the air. When Styles newest (and youngest) co-star started tearing up, Styles bounced the baby a bit, all while flashing that mega-watt smile.

He’s trying to kill us pic.twitter.com/03eHgf2Csm — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) May 10, 2022

Choreographer Yoann Bourgeois spoke to Billboard recently about working with Styles for the first visual from the brand-new Harry’s House album era. Bourgeois said “We need to let the artist accustom themselves to the platform physically — it can be a bit disorienting,” Bourgeois had said. “We had a few days with Harry, and he was actually very talented, and it seemed like Harry was having a lot of fun, so we kept in the music video a lot of the moments of playfulness from that.”

