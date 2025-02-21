I Have 2 Big Heart Eyes for Mason Gooding!

Sometimes we forget about the B in LGBT. Luckily, Heart Eyes possibly features some bisexual representation… or I’m just looking too deep into the way the script was written.

Heart Eyes is a Valentine’s Day movie currently in theaters nationwide. It was released February 7, 2025, and it’s already recouped its entire $20,000,000 plus a few million extra. It was directed by Josh Ruben based on the screenplay by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy. Sony Pictures, Screen Gems and Paramount sent the picture to theaters, thus birthing the first every romantic comedy horror slasher.

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding star as young people working in the romantic marketing business. After sharing a kiss to make one of their ex’s jealous, the duo finds themselves being chased and attacked by the prolific Valentine’s Day serial killer known as Heart Eyes. Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa and Jordana Brewster also star.

Will Heart Eyes live on to become a cult classic like My Bloody Valentine? Only time will tell!

So, where’s the LGBT representation in Heart Eyes?

Ok, again, I may be looking too deep into the script… but I found it odd that Mason Gooding’s character, Jay, never expresses the fact that he’s heterosexual. Instead, when he discusses previous relationships and partners, he phrases it as “the right person” or “they/them.” He never says “the right girl” or “woman.” Seeing how Jay is pursuing Ally (Holt), it stands to reason that he’s potentially bisexual. Or maybe the writers were using more inclusive wording?

Really, Mason Gooding can be whatever he wants in this movie because he’s so, so attractive.

To that point, there’s two pivotal scenes showcasing LGBT representation. But I’m only going to dive deep into one of them because I don’t want to spoil a major plot point for the readers who haven’t seen this romantic comedy horror slasher yet.

During one of the chase scenes, Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt end up at a drive-in movie theater. As the duo attempt to lose the Heart Eyes killer in the crowd, a gay couple is shown sharing a bit of pink cotton candy and the psychopath torments a biracial lesbian couple in their car. Although this movie is marketed for heterosexual couples on Valentine’s Day, it’s great to see glimpses of the LGBT community sprinkled into the plot.

Have you seen Heart Eyes yet? What do you think of the movie as a whole? Do you think the character of Jay is specifically written as bisexual, or did I read into his dialogue too much? Comment your thoughts here on social media. And Happy (late) Valentine’s Day!