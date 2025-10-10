Heartbreak High Is Getting Gayer and Steamier and We’re Here for It

It’s official: Heartbreak High is back in the spotlight, and gay Twitter is losing its mind. If you haven’t already seen the now-infamous sunscreen scene from season 2, episode 4 (“Legs Open Hearts Broken”), then congratulations—your social media algorithm is clearly working overtime to keep you blissfully unaware of the chaos. But for those who have witnessed it, you know exactly what we’re talking about: Two shirtless boys, a bottle of sunscreen, and a whole lot of “accidental” tension.

Netflix Brasil just reignited this iconic moment, and it’s spreading like wildfire. The regional account posted the clip of Malakai (played by Thomas Weatherall) and Rowan (Sam Rechner), who set out to be helpful but instead turned a simple sunscreen application into a steamy spectacle. As you’d expect, the scene quickly spirals into something far more sizzling than SPF protection, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

The scene is a perfect storm of Heartbreak High’s chaotic energy: a forest setting, two undeniably attractive guys, and a level of unspoken tension that could ignite a bonfire. One moment they’re trying to be responsible and not burn each other alive, and the next, you’re just praying for the camera to zoom in a little closer. It’s practically audition material for a gay parody of Survivor, and fans can’t get enough.

The clip, shared under the show’s Brazilian title Heartbreak High: Onde Tudo Acontece, set off a whirlwind of reactions. Fans flooded the comments with a mix of blushing emojis, playful thirst, and urgent demands: When is season 3 coming out?! Because as much as we all appreciate an impromptu sunscreen application, what we really want is the next chapter of this queer drama.

And honestly, they have every right to be restless. It’s been nearly a year since production for season 3 wrapped, and fans are growing increasingly impatient. Heartbreak High’s global following is loud, proud, and incredibly vocal when it comes to asking Netflix to get it together. Even Netflix’s own Instagram account got in on the action, posting a teaser that includes a blink-and-you-miss-it flash of the sunscreen scene. They added the caption, “Season 3 is coming, but calm down. While it waits, how about we rewatch seasons 1 and 2?”

Yeah, sure, Netflix. We’ll rewatch the first two seasons—if only to keep ourselves from literally combusting while we wait.

But despite the mounting frustration, this viral moment serves as a reminder of what made Heartbreak High a global sensation in the first place. Whether it’s the plot, the chemistry, or the lotion (let’s be real), Netflix knows exactly which scenes to resurface when fans start to get desperate. And hey, it’s working. The Internet is buzzing, fans are reminiscing, and everyone’s ready to lose their minds when the next season finally drops.

So, in the meantime, let’s all take a deep breath, keep that sunscreen nearby, and count down the days until Heartbreak High season 3 (hopefully) makes its way into our lives.

Watch the original English version of the scene below—because, you know, why not?