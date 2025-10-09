Buck and Eddie’s Chemistry Explodes in 9-1-1 Season 9

The 9-1-1 fandom has been buzzing for years about one thing: Buck and Eddie, aka ‘Buddie.’ Fans have watched the friendship between Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) evolve into something much more, with countless moments of palpable chemistry sparking endless speculation about whether these two first responders will ever become a couple. And as we gear up for Season 9, it looks like the dream of a ‘Buddie’ romance might just be on the horizon.

Advertisement

In a recent social media post, Oliver Stark—who plays Buck—shared his excitement about the direction the relationship between Buck and Eddie will take in the new season. “I’m excited to see that relationship continue,” he said, referring to the deep trust and unspoken bond the characters share. It’s no surprise that Stark is so enthusiastic. Buddie is one of the most talked-about dynamics on the show, with fans eagerly hoping for a deeper exploration of their connection—perhaps even a romantic one.

RELATED: The Gayest Not-Gay Couple on TV: A Buddie Retrospective in ‘9-1-1’

“Fans have been begging for ‘Buddie’ to be romantically linked for eight seasons now,” Stark acknowledged, and let’s be honest, we’re all just over here patiently waiting for the moment Buck and Eddie can finally just kiss already. Stark’s own thoughts on the matter are, shall we say, decidedly “super gay”—and the actor himself has expressed a strong desire for more nuanced LGBTQ+ representation through Buck’s bisexuality.

Advertisement

RELATED: Oliver Stark Turns Up the Heat with His Bisexual Storyline on 9-1-1

The actor’s recent post on Instagram, celebrating Bisexual Day of Visibility, was an especially heartfelt moment for fans. With a sweaty, shirtless workout as the backdrop, Stark revealed one of his biggest joys playing Buck has been “getting to tell the story of him discovering his bisexuality.” It’s an important narrative, especially when many bisexual men still face stereotypes about their sexuality. “I know there are a lot of people who think that bisexual men are just too scared to come out as gay or whatever,” Stark said. “That’s obviously not the case.” His commitment to representing the complexity of bisexual identity is something to celebrate, and fans are hopeful that this season will delve even deeper into Buck’s journey of self-discovery.

Advertisement

But what about Buddie specifically? While Stark has been vocal about the deep connection between Buck and Eddie, he’s also made it clear that he wants any potential romance to be well-crafted and authentic. “I’d be open to exploring a relationship between the pair if it’s the right story to tell,” he explained. The key here is that any romance would have to make sense within the storylines the show is already building, but Stark is undeniably game for whatever feels true to the characters’ development.

And if that wasn’t enough, 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear has already teased a Halloween-themed episode that will focus heavily on Buck and Eddie. Given that Halloween episodes are always a fan-favorite—often packed with intense moments and high stakes—this promises to be an episode that will deliver all the Buddie content we’ve been craving.

Advertisement

While the chemistry between Buck and Eddie has already been undeniable, it’s clear that the show is taking steps to further explore this dynamic in a way that feels both satisfying and respectful to the characters—and their fans. The buzz around ‘Buddie’ is not just about shipping two characters; it’s about seeing genuine LGBTQ+ representation on screen, something many viewers have been missing from their favorite shows.

Advertisement

Let’s face it: If there’s one thing we’re sure about, it’s that 9-1-1 fans will continue to be all-in on whatever direction the show takes with Buck and Eddie. But please, Tim Minear, we’re begging you—let Buck and Eddie finally have that moment. Whether it’s the tension-filled Halloween episode or something even more daring in the future, the time has come to turn our dreams into reality.

Season 9 of 9-1-1 premieres on October 9th, and you can bet we’ll be tuning in—ready for all the drama, action, and hopefully a little more Buddie love.