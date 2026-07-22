‘Heartstopper’s’ Most Romantic Couple Might Not Be Nick and Charlie

The sweetest moment in Heartstopper Forever came courtesy of two men who have been proving that queer love can last a lifetime for nearly 50 years.

Heartstopper has always understood its assignment.

For three seasons and now a final film, the beloved Netflix phenomenon has delivered first crushes, awkward kisses, heartfelt conversations, and enough emotional damage to keep fans talking for weeks.

But while Heartstopper Forever finally gave audiences closure on Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), many viewers found themselves unexpectedly captivated by another couple entirely.

Enter Pete and Len.

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A Quiet Moment That Changed Everything

As Nick and Charlie navigate the challenges of growing up, including a brief but heartbreaking breakup, Heartstopper Forever offers an important reminder that queer love stories do not end in your twenties.

They can last decades.

In one of the film’s most touching scenes, Charlie is working at the Rainy Day Cafe when an elderly couple walks in and orders two black coffees. What follows is a simple exchange between two people who have spent a lifetime together.

Then comes the line that changes everything.

“We look after each other.”

Those five words, spoken by Len, inspire Charlie to reconsider his relationship with Nick and eventually help him find the courage to fight for their future together.

For a franchise built on first love, Pete and Len represent something equally important: lasting love.

The Real-Life Love Story Behind Pete and Len

The moment becomes even more meaningful when you realize the actors aren’t just playing a couple.

Pete is portrayed by acclaimed actor Sir Derek Jacobi, while Len is played by his real-life husband, Richard Clifford.

According to creator Alice Oseman, casting the pair felt particularly special because audiences rarely get to see older gay couples simply existing on screen.

“It’s rare to see a gay couple of that age just talking about their ordinary daily lives,” Oseman explained.

Executive producer Patrick Walters agreed, recalling conversations with the pair between takes.

“It felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is like Heartstopper Forever and Nick and Charlie forever.'”

And honestly? He wasn’t wrong.

Jacobi and Clifford have been together since the late 1970s. Clifford shared with The Guardian that he was just 22 when they met, while Jacobi was 39. Their relationship has endured for nearly half a century, outlasting trends, television eras, and even the existence of Netflix itself.

In March 2006, just four months after civil partnerships became legal in the United Kingdom, the couple officially registered their partnership. Years later, they added another romantic chapter to their story by marrying on Jacobi’s 80th birthday.

If that doesn’t sound like something straight out of Heartstopper, we don’t know what does.

Why This Matters

For generations, queer audiences have been told that our stories are fleeting. That they end in heartbreak, secrecy, or tragedy.

Heartstopper Forever quietly pushes back against that narrative.

Nick and Charlie may be the couple fans have spent years rooting for, but Pete and Len offer something just as powerful: a glimpse into what comes next.

After all, “forever” isn’t just the title of the movie.

For Derek Jacobi and Richard Clifford, it’s been nearly 50 years in the making.

Heartstopper Forever is available to stream on Netflix.