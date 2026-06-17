Heartstopper Forever Is Bringing Nick and Charlie’s Story to an End

The first few seconds of the Heartstopper Forever trailer should come with a warning label.

“Everyone thinks teenage relationships don’t last.”

That’s the first line we hear from Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), and honestly? We were already emotional before the trailer even had a chance to get started.

After three beloved seasons, countless heart-melting moments, and enough happy tears to fill an ocean, Heartstopper is preparing to say goodbye with a final feature film that promises to give Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie’s story the ending it deserves.

And if the trailer is any indication, fans should probably stock up on tissues now.

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The Boys Are Growing Up

Heartstopper Forever finds Nick and Charlie still deeply in love and as inseparable as ever. But growing up has a way of introducing challenges that even the strongest relationships cannot avoid.

According to the official synopsis, Nick is preparing to leave for university while Charlie is beginning to find a new sense of independence at school. Suddenly, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to loom over their future.

The question at the center of the story is one that many LGBTQ+ people know all too well.

Can first love really last forever?

It is a bittersweet premise, but one that feels perfectly suited to the Heartstopper universe. The series has never shied away from difficult conversations, whether it was mental health, identity, friendship, or self-acceptance. Now it turns its attention toward the complicated emotions that come with growing up and moving forward.

The Soundtrack Is Already Hurting Our Feelings

As if the trailer wasn’t emotional enough on its own, it is set to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Stupid Song” from her new album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

Fans quickly noticed the connection after Rodrigo herself popped into Heartstopper’s social media comments with a simple but instantly iconic “hi.”

The song’s emotional tone perfectly complements the trailer’s nostalgic atmosphere, capturing that strange combination of hope, uncertainty, excitement, and fear that comes with major life changes.

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A Cast Fans Have Grown Up With

Of course, it wouldn’t be Heartstopper without the cast that helped make the series a global phenomenon.

The film stars Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, with both actors also stepping into executive producer roles for the first time.

Returning alongside them are Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Will Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, and Jenny Walser as Tori Spring.

Seeing these characters return one final time feels a little like reuniting with old friends.

The Legacy of Heartstopper

When creator Alice Oseman announced that Heartstopper’s final chapter would arrive as a movie rather than a fourth season, fans immediately began counting down the days.

The film is based on both Oseman’s forthcoming sixth volume of the Heartstopper graphic novel series and the novella Nick and Charlie, first published in 2015.

More importantly, it represents the conclusion of one of the most influential LGBTQ+ stories of the last decade.

Heartstopper showed audiences that queer stories could be joyful, hopeful, romantic, and life-affirming. It gave young LGBTQ+ viewers characters who loved openly, supported one another, and believed they deserved happiness.

As Heartstopper Forever prepares to arrive on Netflix on July 17, fans are getting ready to say goodbye to Nick and Charlie.

Something tells us we’re going to be crying all the way through it. Watch the trailer and bawl your eyes with us.