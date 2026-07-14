‘Heartstopper Forever’ Finally Lets Nick and Charlie Have Sex

For years, Heartstopper has been the comfort show that reminded queer audiences first love can be awkward, sweet, life-changing, and occasionally powered by enough yearning to light up half of England. But after three seasons of lingering glances, forehead touches, and enough hand-holding to make hearts melt, Heartstopper Forever is finally letting Nick and Charlie grow up.

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And yes, that means sex.

If you’ve watched these two fall hopelessly in love from shy classmates to devoted boyfriends, it probably isn’t the shocking plot twist some corners of the internet might make it out to be. It’s simply the next emotional chapter. After all, growing up isn’t just about university applications and long-distance anxiety. It’s also about intimacy, trust, and discovering what a relationship looks like behind closed doors.

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Joe Locke says growing up means showing the whole relationship

Netflix’s upcoming finale, Heartstopper Forever, picks up as Nick prepares to leave for university while Charlie faces the emotional reality of being left behind. With adulthood knocking on the door, the series is embracing a more mature stage of their romance without abandoning the tenderness that made audiences fall in love in the first place.

Joe Locke, who plays Charlie, believes avoiding that milestone would have felt dishonest.

“It would be weird if we hadn’t shown it. Just because our show is a more earnest version of queer representation doesn’t mean that sex [shouldn’t be shown]. It’s still a big thing for anyone in the world.”

For a series that has become one of television’s defining portrayals of young queer love, Locke’s point feels refreshingly straightforward. Queer stories don’t suddenly stop being wholesome because they acknowledge that healthy relationships can include sex.

He also made it clear the series isn’t interested in judging how people experience intimacy.

“I don’t think Heartstopper is ever trying to say anything bad about casual sex. It’s just nice to see two boys in love.”

That’s arguably been Heartstopper‘s biggest strength all along. It has never treated queer love as something that needs defending or explaining. Instead, it simply lets Nick and Charlie exist, stumble, communicate, and adore each other.

Heartstopper grows up with Nick and Charlie

Kit Connor, who plays Nick, admitted the creative team carefully considered how far they wanted to go while keeping the show’s signature warmth intact.

“It’s a line that you have to walk: ‘How far are we going to take this?’ But at the end of the day, it did feel like these two guys are really attracted to each other at the age where they probably would have been doing it.”

That balance has always been part of Heartstopper’s appeal. The series has never relied on shock value, yet it has never shied away from conversations about mental health, coming out, bullying, or self-discovery either. Letting Nick and Charlie become sexually intimate feels less like a dramatic reinvention and more like the natural continuation of the relationship viewers have invested in for years.

For plenty of LGBTQ+ fans, it’s also another welcome reminder that queer intimacy can be portrayed with affection, emotional honesty, and genuine romance instead of existing solely for tragedy or titillation.

The boys are growing up, the butterflies are still fluttering, and the emotional damage of saying goodbye is already on the horizon.

Heartstopper Forever premieres worldwide on Netflix on 17 July, bringing Nick and Charlie’s story to its long-awaited emotional conclusion—and, finally, letting their love story grow up together.

Source: The Guardian