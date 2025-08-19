Heartstopper’s Steamy Finale: Kit Connor Teases Jaw-Dropping Scenes

If you’ve been keeping up with Netflix’s Heartstopper, you know that the love story between Nick (Kit Connor, who is bisexual) and Charlie (Joe Locke, who is also an out actor) is one of the purest, most heartwarming things to grace our screens in years. But, as we approach the upcoming movie finale, fans are buzzing with excitement and—let’s be honest—more than a little bit of nervous anticipation. Will Nick and Charlie’s love story get the happy ending it deserves? Will we finally get to see that steamy kiss we’ve been patiently waiting for?

Thankfully, the stars and creators of the show have just dropped some tantalizing tidbits about what’s to come, and the results are deliciously promising.

Kit Connor Drops a Steamy Hint

First up, let’s talk about the ever-charming Kit Connor, who plays Nick. In a recent interview for VMan magazine (where he also had a cheeky chat with Louis Partridge, who’s known for his romance with Olivia Rodrigo), Connor teased that filming for the Heartstopper movie has been quite the physical affair.

“I was doing rugby training today,” Connor casually mentioned, as though rugby and Heartstopper movie prep are part of a normal Tuesday routine. “[I’m always doing] some kind of throwing myself on the ground. We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday. So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way.”

Uh, excuse us, Kit? Steamy? Our interest is piqued. While we’re all about those heartfelt moments that made us fall in love with Nick and Charlie, we’re also not complaining about the promise of some extra warmth in the movie. But what does “steamy” mean, exactly? Will there be shirtless moments, heated glances, or, dare we say, a bit more than that? Only time will tell, but we’re all in.

Alice Oseman Breaks Hearts (and Expectations)

While we’re all thirsting for Kit’s steamy teasers, author Alice Oseman, the mastermind behind Heartstopper, is here to keep us on our toes with a bit of a twist. In an appearance at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Oseman spilled the beans about how the Heartstopper movie finale won’t be a simple retelling of the graphic novels—oh no, it’s going to diverge from the source material in some unexpected ways.

“We’ve just finished shooting the movie; it is based on volume six,” Oseman shared with the crowd. “It’s also based on the Nick and Charlie novella.”

Fans of the series know that volume six marks the end of Nick and Charlie’s high school journey as they figure out how to be a couple when the pressures of real life start to set in, with Nick preparing for college. But Oseman revealed something even more intriguing: the movie will slightly diverge from the events of volume six.

“There is a point in the movie where we slightly diverge from the events of volume six, and it takes a slightly different path to get to the ending,” Oseman continued.

For fans, this revelation is a double-edged sword. On one hand, we want the movie to stay true to the spirit of the graphic novels; on the other, we’re giddy with excitement to see how these beloved characters are going to be adapted for the big screen. As Oseman so confidently put it, “Which I find really fun and exciting. So, even once you read volume six, there will still be quite a few surprises in the movie waiting for you.”

A Different Ending, But Still Ours

The promise of a “different path” to the ending is a thrilling thought, and it’s clear that the Heartstopper movie finale isn’t just about recreating what we’ve already read. It’s about giving us something that feels new while staying true to the characters we’ve come to love. There’s something beautiful about seeing Nick and Charlie’s journey evolve as they step into a new chapter of their lives—and the film seems determined to explore that in a way that leaves us both satisfied and excited for more.

For those of us who’ve watched Heartstopper grow from a graphic novel to a Netflix sensation, this upcoming finale feels like a love letter not just to the characters, but to the fans who’ve supported them all along. And if we get a steamy moment or two along the way? Well, that’s just a bonus.

As we wait for the film to drop, we can only hope that Nick and Charlie’s journey continues to inspire, entertain, and—yes—surprise us in all the right ways.

