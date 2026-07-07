Hudson Williams Brought the Sexy Red Mankini—His Bulge Did the Rest

Forget the plot. Hudson Williams‘ blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the short film Human Nature, premiered at the Run N Gun Film Festival, somehow became the main event. And no, it’s not because of his dialogue.

RELATED: ‘Red, White and Royal Wedding’ Just Promised More Spice?

It’s because we saw him. The outfit? The bulge? The tattoo?

Hudson Williams Didn’t Come to Act—He Came to Distract

Williams casually strolled into frame wearing what can only be described as a blazing red mankini—a look forever immortalized by Borat. You know the one: the aggressively tiny sling swimsuit held together by sheer audacity and two shoulder straps. It’s ridiculous. It’s camp. It’s objectively hilarious.

Vistazo de Hudson Williams en el próximo cortometraje “Human Nature”, que se presentará en el Run N Gun Film Festival. (Vía rozzyyy999) pic.twitter.com/4Ic2EreRMX — Hudson Williams En Español (@HudsonwilliamMX) July 5, 2026

And somehow… He made it hot.

RELATED: Sam Claflin Celebrates 40th Birthday With A Shirtless Selfie

Showing up with absolutely zero shame in that sexy red monkey costume? That’s the kind of confidence people spend years trying to fake. Meanwhile, Hudson was out there serving body, attitude, and enough eye candy to distract everyone from whatever was happening in the actual film.

Respectfully… we were looking.

The Tattoo, The Bulge, and the Internet Losing Its Mind

Then everyone’s eyes wandered south. One of the biggest talking points was his “sex sells” tattoo on his thigh. Which, thanks to the placement (and a very noticeable distraction nearby), inspired one of the internet’s funniest observations:

“oh it’s reached the sex sells tattoo… soft…”

No edits. No notes. Just an all-time horny forensic analysis.

Things only got messier when fans remembered that the “sex sells” tattoo is reportedly a matching tattoo with Connor Storrie. Naturally, people started connecting the dots—and comparing photos, because the internet never misses an opportunity.

Then, as if summoned by gay fate itself, an older photo of Connor resurfaced online, featuring his own headline-stealing bulge. Matching tattoos. Matching thirst traps.

The algorithm looked at all of this and said, “Yeah… these two belong together.”

A Cameo That Stole the Spotlight

Was Hudson’s cameo essential to Human Nature‘s story? Probably not.

Was it essential to gay Twitter, gay group chats, and everyone’s camera roll of screenshots? Absolutely.

hudson williams as himself 🫢 (human nature, 2026) pic.twitter.com/nUtaVpkh32 — ali 🍓 (@ilyarozas) July 6, 2026

Some actors spend an entire feature trying to create an iconic movie moment. Hudson Williams did it in mere seconds, armed with little more than a bright red mankini, a strategically placed tattoo, and the kind of confidence that deserves a standing ovation.

The film may be called Human Nature, but the internet’s response was something far more predictable. See attractive man. Collectively lose composure.

Mission accomplished.