‘Heartstopper Forever’ Just Dropped Leavers’ Ball Photos

Some TV finales go out with explosions. Heartstopper Forever appears to be going out with bow ties, teenage feelings, and the collective emotional stability of the gay internet hanging by a very fragile thread.

Netflix has released a fresh batch of behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s Leavers’s Ball, and honestly, it feels a bit rude. You can’t put Kit Connor and Joe Locke in matching tuxedos, surround them with the entire Truham gang, whisper “final chapter,” and expect people to keep their mascara—or emotional support iced coffee—intact. The farewell tour has officially begun.

RELATED: ‘Overcompensating’ x ‘Heated Rivalry’ Crossover Almost Happened

Heartstopper Forever serves one last school dance

After three seasons of first crushes, first kisses, and enough healthy communication to make most TV couples look wildly underqualified, Heartstopper Forever is preparing to close the book on Nick and Charlie’s story when it premieres on July 17.

The film picks up after season three as Nick gets ready for university while Charlie remains at Truham Grammar School. It’s the kind of life transition that sneaks up on everyone. One minute you’re worrying about homework, the next you’re wondering whether love can survive different campuses, different routines, and adulthood knocking on the door. Naturally, the Leavers’s Ball is where many of those emotions come dressed to impress.

RELATED: ‘Red, White and Royal Wedding’ Just Promised More Spice?

The Heartstopper cast cleans up very, very nicely

The newly released behind-the-scenes photos capture the cast between takes as they film the emotional farewell celebration. Kit Connor and Joe Locke lead the gallery looking every bit like the kings of awkwardly adorable romance in matching black suits and bow ties. It’s enough to make fans wonder whether Netflix is releasing promotional images or simply conducting an experiment to measure how many LGBTQ viewers can collectively sigh at once. The reunion doesn’t stop there.

Rhea Norwood and Corinna Brown pose together, while William Gao and Tobie Donovan join the group for what feels like one final class photo before everyone heads off in different directions. Yasmin Finney, Jenny Walser, Kizzy Edgell, Leila Khan, and more also appear in the snapshots, giving fans one last chance to see the friendship circle that made Heartstopper feel less like a TV show and more like the high school many people wished they’d had.

Distance becomes the next big test

Netflix already hinted at what’s coming when it released the official trailer earlier this month. The preview follows Nick and Charlie as they confront the uncertainty of a long-distance relationship, something that feels far scarier than any school exam.

“Everyone thinks teenage relationships don’t last,” Charlie says in the two-minute trailer. “Guess I’m an optimist then,” Nick replies.

It’s classic Heartstopper. No melodramatic villains. No secret evil twin. Just two teenagers trying to figure out whether love can grow alongside everything else that’s changing.

The trailer is accompanied by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Stupid Song,” from her third studio album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, because apparently our feelings hadn’t suffered enough already.

Alice Oseman is closing one chapter—but not disappearing

Series creator Alice Oseman, who adapted the bestselling graphic novels for Netflix, described the film to Tudum as:

“an exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives”.

The timing of the sneak peeks also lines up with another major milestone. Heartstopper Volume 6, the final installment of Oseman’s graphic novel series, was released on July 2, officially bringing the original story to its conclusion.

Thankfully, Oseman isn’t vanishing into the sunset just yet. The author has announced an international book tour running from July through November 2026, giving readers one more reason to keep their Heartstopper shelves within easy reach.

One last Heartstopper hug

Let’s be honest. Every LGBTQ fan has that one comfort show—the series you throw on after a rough day, the one where the characters become familiar enough to feel like old friends. For countless viewers, Heartstopper has been exactly that. Now it’s preparing for one final dance.

If the Leavers’s Ball photos are any indication, Heartstopper Forever isn’t aiming for the biggest goodbye. It’s aiming for the most heartfelt one. And judging by the internet’s reaction so far, there won’t be a dry eye—or a fully hydrated gay—in sight when the credits roll on July 17.

So… who’s bringing the tissues