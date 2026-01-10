The Unexpected Impact of Heated Rivalry: Closeted Athletes Find Solace

Closeted athletes from all over the sports world are sliding into the DMs of Heated Rivalry, the sizzling ice hockey drama, which is not just making gay hearts race with its fiery chemistry between closeted Canadian Shane (Hudson Williams) and bisexual Russian Ilya (Connor Storrie). Yup, you read that right.

Sliding Into DMs: When Jocks Need a Safe Space

Advertisement

Hudson Williams, who plays the sweet yet secretly steamy Shane, recently spilled the tea on Radio Andy about the unexpected, anonymous messages flooding his inbox. According to Hudson, professional athletes from hockey, football, basketball—basically every sport where coming out feels like a penalty—have been reaching out after catching Heated Rivalry on their screens.

RELATED: Hudson Williams’ Stretches and Steamy Teases on ‘The Tonight Show’

Advertisement

“They’re like, ‘I’m a professional player, and I’m still in the closet,’” Williams shared. “Sometimes they message through Instagram, and those ones really hit you.” We’re sure they do, Hudson. And honestly, who wouldn’t want a closeted jock sliding into their DMs for some emotional support—or maybe more?

Andy Cohen’s Jaw Drop: The Closet Is Everywhere

Andy Cohen was totally shook when Hudson confirmed that the athletes reaching out weren’t just hockey players. “You’ve heard from closeted players? Really? Closeted hockey players?” Cohen asked, clutching his pearls. To which Hudson, with that signature cool confidence, responded: “Yeah. Hockey players, football players, basketball players… they’re all reaching out.” Yes, honey. They are. And if that doesn’t warm you up like a perfect slapshot, we don’t know what will.

From Love Scenes to Real-Life Impact: A Show with Heart

Advertisement

But Heated Rivalry isn’t just about the steamy love scenes that make us blush—it’s about making waves in the locker room, too. For every passionate kiss between Shane and Ilya, there’s an athlete somewhere secretly applauding. And honestly, it’s about time someone made these players feel seen. In fact, Heated Rivalry is doing more than just heating up the screen. It’s also giving back. Author Rachel Reid, who created this game-changing series, revealed that the show’s success has helped her secure better care for her Parkinson’s disease. Now that’s what we call love in action.

RELATED: How ‘Heated Rivalry’ Helped Creator Rachel Reid Through Parkinson’s

Brock McGillis: Not All Pucks Are in the Net Just Yet

Still, not everyone thinks this show will turn the closet doors wide open for athletes. Brock McGillis, the first openly gay professional hockey player, is a little more skeptical. He’s like, “Sure, it might shed some light, but don’t expect players to start coming out en masse just yet.” Fair enough. It’s a start, though—and at least it’s giving those still hiding in the closet a little hope.

The TikTok Reaction: Heated Rivalry’s Real Impact

The power of representation is real, folks. Just check out the reaction from fans on TikTok. One user, @rujimite, tweeted: “I just saw a video of Hudson saying so many closeted queer athletes reached out to him… THIS is why representation matters!” Heartwarming, right?

Advertisement

Breaking Through the Ice: The Future of Gay Athletes

So, while the show’s passionate on-screen moments are making hearts race, its real-world impact is creating a safe space for athletes who are still playing it straight—at least publicly. And if this wave of visibility continues? Maybe we’ll be seeing more athletes stepping into their true selves… on and off the field. Fingers crossed.

Catch Heated Rivalry on Crave (Canada), HBO (U.S.), and Sky and NOW (UK) starting January 10. This is one show you won’t want to miss—whether you’re a jock or just a fan of heating things up (no judgment).