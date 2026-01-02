How ‘Heated Rivalry’ Helped Creator Rachel Reid Through Parkinson’s

Heated Rivalry only premiered in late November, but the chokehold this show has on viewers everywhere is already the stuff of legend. The buzz, the hype, the heat — and yes, the collective thirst — barely had time to settle before the best possible news dropped. Crave officially confirmed a season two renewal, and honestly? Thank God. Because the idea of this series ending after one season feels like emotional cruelty, if not an actual hate crime.

But behind the viral clips, the screaming group chats, and the slow-burn obsession lies a story that’s far more tender — and far more human — than anyone expected.

For Canadian romance novelist Rachel Reid, the creator of the beloved Game Changers universe, Heated Rivalry didn’t just change her career. It changed her life.

A Series Born in 2018 — and Built on Queer Joy

Reid published her first Game Changers novel in 2018, quietly introducing readers to a world of queer hockey romances that prioritized emotional intimacy just as much as physical chemistry. Over the years, five more books followed, each deepening the series’ reputation as a safe haven for LGBTQ readers hungry for representation that felt both sexy and sincere.

Among them, Heated Rivalry stood out. The enemies-to-lovers tension. The yearning. The vulnerability masked by bravado. It became a fan favorite long before cameras ever rolled.

And when the television adaptation — adapted and directed by Jacob Tierney — launched in North America in late November, it didn’t just meet expectations. It shattered them.

The show is now set to launch in the UK on 10 January, airing on Sky and streaming service NOW, extending its reach — and its emotional impact — even further.

The Diagnosis That Changed Everything

In a recent interview with Variety, Reid opened up about something far more personal than TV ratings or renewal news. She revealed that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease around the same time Heated Rivalry was moving forward as a television series.

The diagnosis has profoundly affected her daily life — including her ability to write. Reid shared that tasks many take for granted, like typing or even sitting comfortably for long periods, have become increasingly difficult. Writing, once second nature, now requires careful planning, patience, and adaptability.

She’s currently exploring new ways to work, including voice-to-text tools, even if they don’t yet feel intuitive. The process is slower, and sometimes frustrating — but she’s still trying. Still showing up.

And then something unexpected happened.

When the Show Opened a Door to Help

During a recent CNN appearance promoting the series, Tierney was asked — somewhat unexpectedly — about Reid’s Parkinson’s diagnosis. That single moment set off a chain reaction no one could have planned.

The very next day, one of the world’s leading Parkinson’s specialists reached out directly to Reid, offering help.

For Reid, who lives in a small community, access to specialized neurological care had felt impossibly out of reach. She had been on a multi-year waiting list and wasn’t receiving the level of treatment she truly needed.

Suddenly, because of Heated Rivalry — because of its visibility, its reach, and its resonance — she was connected to a specialist, a neurologist, and an upcoming appointment that could dramatically change her quality of life.

Even a medication adjustment helped her sleep through the night for the first time in years. And anyone who has ever tried to create while exhausted knows just how life-altering that can be.

A Show That Gives Back

What makes this story so powerful isn’t just that Heated Rivalry is hot (though it absolutely is). It’s that the show — and the community surrounding it — has become a source of care, connection, and genuine support.

Reid hasn’t just written one of the most beloved queer romance stories of the last decade. She’s helped shape one of the best LGBTQ shows to hit screens and enter our hearts — a series that understands longing, resilience, and love in all its complicated forms.

In a genre often dismissed as “just romance,” Heated Rivalry proves something else entirely: that queer stories can heal, amplify voices, and even open doors to lifesaving care.

More Than Heat — It’s Heart

Yes, Heated Rivalry is steamy. Yes, it’s addictive. Yes, season two can’t come fast enough.

But at its core, it’s also a reminder of why queer storytelling matters so deeply. Sometimes, a love story doesn’t just make us feel seen — it reaches back out and takes care of the person who created it.

And that? That’s the kind of happily ever after worth celebrating.

