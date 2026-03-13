Move Over Shane and Ilya—Heated Rivalry Fans Are Obsessed With SKIP

Fans of Heated Rivalry already know that Shane and Ilya are the emotional heart of the series. Their intense chemistry, stolen glances, and very complicated feelings have fueled countless fan edits and online debates.

But if you’ve spent even five minutes scrolling through fan discussions, you’ll notice something else: another couple has quietly stolen a massive amount of attention.

Enter Scott (Francois Arnaud) and Kip (Robbie G.K.) — or as the internet lovingly calls them, SKIP.

One of the most talked-about moments in heated rivalry comes when Scott and Kip reveal their once-secret relationship in a way that can only be described as cinematic. Instead of keeping things behind locker-room doors, the pair makes their romance public right in the middle of the ice.

Yes, center ice.

It’s dramatic. It’s romantic. And for fans watching at home, it’s completely swoon-worthy.

The moment quickly became one of the most replayed scenes from the show’s first season, instantly elevating Scott and Kip from side characters to full-on fan favorites.

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The Internet Is Fully Team SKIP

Online, the SKIP fandom has grown almost as fast as the show itself.

Fans adore the contrast between Scott’s confident, charismatic presence and Kip’s quieter but equally intense energy. Together, they bring a different dynamic to heated rivalry — one that feels softer, playful, and unexpectedly heartfelt.

Naturally, that has led to a very important question circulating across social media: Will Scott and Kip get more screen time?

The hopeful answer may lie in the books that inspired the series. Heated Rivalry is based on the popular Game Changers novels, and interestingly enough, Scott and Kip actually take center stage in the first book of the series.

So while their presence in the show may currently feel like a delightful side story, the source material suggests they could easily carry a storyline of their own.

Could a SKIP Spin-Off Be Coming?

Rumors about a potential bonus episode started circulating shortly after heated rivalry wrapped its first season. Some fans even whispered about the possibility of a holiday special — the kind of festive episode that would give viewers more cozy, romantic moments with their favorite characters.

Nothing official has been confirmed, but the rumor mill continues to spin. And then there’s Francois Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Arnaud teased fans with just enough mystery to keep the speculation alive.

“I’m hearing all sorts of things. I’m sure that you will see more of them,” he said, referring to Scott and Kip.

However, the actor also admitted that he feels a little nervous about where the characters might appear next, wondering whether fans will see more of SKIP within the main show or potentially in a separate spin-off.

Have no fear, Francois Arnaud says this is not the last you’ll see of Scott and Kip #WWHL pic.twitter.com/dusM5fyLrn — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 20, 2026

Arnaud, who recently won the Best Performance Award at the 2026 Queerties, thanked Robbie G.K. in a pre-recorded acceptance speech:

“I want to share this with my scene partner Robbie GK, because whatever I did in there, we did it together. This is for you, buddy.”

More Ice Time, Please

For now, fans will have to settle for rewatching that unforgettable center-ice confession and analyzing every interaction between Scott and Kip.

But if the internet has anything to say about it — and it usually does — SKIP’s story may just be getting started.

Because in the world of heated rivalry, sometimes the couples you least expect end up stealing the entire show.