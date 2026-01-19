‘Heated Rivalry’ Enters Its Wizard Era on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Heated Rivalry hype train truly has no brakes—and honestly, why should it? Just when fans thought the obsession might finally cool off, Saturday Night Live swooped in with a parody that somehow made things even gayer, even funnier, and even more chaotic. Enter: Heated Wizardry.

Source: ‘Heated Wizardry” | SNL | YouTube

Kicking off SNL’s first episode of 2026 on January 17 (hosted by Finn Wolfhard), the sketch mashed up the viral hockey romance Heated Rivalry with the Harry Potter universe. The result? Harry Potter and Ron Weasley as grown, extremely intense Quidditch rivals who are very clearly—very secretly—into each other.

And yes, before anyone asks: they are canonically 18-plus in this universe. Relax.

So… What Is “Heated Wizardry,” Exactly?

The sketch leans all the way into fan-fiction fantasy, reimagining Hogwarts less like a boarding school and more like a magical college campus where emotions run high, competition is fierce, and eye contact lasts just a beat too long.

Harry (played by Finn Wolfhard) and Ron (Ben Marshall) are positioned as opposing Quidditch rivals whose on-field tension mirrors something much steamier happening off the broomsticks. Think locker-room energy, but make it wizardcore.

From the jump, the sketch makes its intentions clear. In an early hallway meet-cute, Ron notices something important:

“You dropped your wand. It’s lovely, by the way.”

Hands touching Ron’s, skin on fire, Harry, without missing a beat, responds:

“I’d love to see yours sometime.”

Subtle? Absolutely not. Effective? Extremely.

Quidditch, But Make It Heated

Once the action shifts to the Quidditch pitch, the parody really hits its stride. Warmups are exaggerated, stretching is suspiciously intimate, and the rivalry feels ripped straight out of a romance novel—just with more robes and flying. The only thing hotter than hockey, anyway, is quidditch.

Mid-match, Harry zooms past Ron and taunts him with:

“Catch me if you can, Weasley.”

Honestly? That alone probably launched a thousand fan edits.

Familiar Faces, Maximum Chaos

Part of what makes the sketch land is how committed the supporting cast is to the bit. James Austin Johnson pops up as a deeply judgmental Snape, while Ashley Padilla’s McGonagall seems far too entertained by the spectacle.

Chloe Fineman plays Hermione, Tommy Brennan shows up as Draco Malfoy, and Kenan Thompson steals scenes as Mad-Eye Moody—whose magical eye keeps drifting toward some very questionable locker-room moments.

Then comes the cherry on top: Jason Momoa as Hagrid. Loud, loving, and absolutely unhinged, his appearance sends the sketch fully over the edge, especially when he interrupts what might have been a heartfelt coming-out moment.

Also yes, a fake quote attributed to J.K. Rowling flashes onscreen reading: I am not a part of this. The audience, understandably, lost it.

Why the Sketch Worked

“Heated Wizardry” succeeds because it knows exactly who it’s for. By blending Heated Rivalry’s sports-romance tension, Harry Potter nostalgia, and a wink to fanfiction culture, the sketch feels self-aware without being mean-spirited.

It’s silly. It’s flirty. It’s knowingly over-the-top. And most importantly, it understands that sometimes all the internet really wants is to ask one simple question:

Harry… are you inviting Ron to the cottage or not?