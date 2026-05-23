Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal Are Giving Husbands Energy

Look, if you put Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill in the same gritty action movie, sweaty and armed and glaring at each other with emotional intensity, people are going to start reading into things. That’s just science.

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But according to critics reviewing In The Grey, the movie barely even leaves room for interpretation.

The Guy Ritchie thriller follows mercenaries Bronco and Sid as they try to recover a massive debt from a dictator. Standard action-movie setup. Guns, danger, growling dialogue, expensive jackets. Yet somehow the internet’s main takeaway has become: wait… why do these men sound like they share a skincare routine and unresolved feelings?

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The Homoerotic Tension Is Apparently Doing Heavy Lifting

One of the film’s standout moments sees Cavill’s Sid and Gyllenhaal’s Bronco pretending to be a married couple to enter a hotel. Bronco casually calls Sid “my husband” in front of the crew, and nobody reacts. Which is honestly kind of hot. Not because it’s played as a joke, but because it reportedly isn’t. The movie treats it with the confidence of two men who have absolutely argued over thermostat settings before.

The Guardian critic Benjamin Lee wrote that the actors are “for all intents and purposes playing a gay couple,” which feels less like film criticism and more like someone finally saying what everyone in the theater was already thinking.

Then there’s the moment highlighted by Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com. During a tense sequence, Bronco tells Sid “I love you” before he walks away for a dangerous distraction mission. Sid looks back in silent affirmation. No sarcasm. No “love you too, buddy.” No panic.

Just rugged devotion between two extremely handsome men in a truck. Suddenly this isn’t an action movie anymore. It’s emotional foreplay with firearms.

Henry Cavill With a Mustache Should Honestly Come With a Warning Label

The visuals alone sound engineered in a laboratory to short-circuit gay audiences. Cavill reportedly spends much of the movie looking broad, mustached, and dangerously capable in fitted tactical wear, while Gyllenhaal leans fully into scruffy, tired-but-still-hot action hero mode. Together, they apparently radiate the exact energy of men who would slow dance in a kitchen at 2 a.m. and then immediately shoot somebody through a window.

It’s very “special ops boyfriends on the verge of burnout.” And somehow, despite all this, almost nobody knew the movie existed.

The Box Office Was Somehow Colder Than Sid’s Emotional Availability

For a film starring Cavill and Gyllenhaal, In The Grey arrived with shockingly little buzz. There was barely a press tour. Social media promotion was minimal. Ahead of release, Rotten Tomatoes reportedly only had a handful of reviews posted.

The movie then opened to around $3 million domestically, making it one of Ritchie’s weakest theatrical debuts in years. Which honestly feels impossible. Gay men have carried entire film campaigns on the strength of one blurry locker-room screenshot before.

But maybe the movie’s destiny was never blockbuster success. Maybe it was always meant to become one of those cult films people discover late at night and immediately text their friends:

“Why are Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal acting like divorced exes who accidentally got assigned the same mission?” Cinema, sometimes, is beautiful.