Did you know you can now have Henry Cavill standing incredibly still beside you while you clean your room, work on your desk, or drift off into a peaceful (and slightly delusional) sleep? Okay, maybe not the real Henry Cavill—unless you’ve got some serious charm or a Hollywood budget—but thanks to one devoted fan, we now know that you can get something eerily close.

Meet the Henry Doll—a hyperrealistic, full-sized replica of our favorite geeky, broad-shouldered British dreamboat. The man behind the madness is James Robertson-Reavis, a Texas-based doll collector who decided that admiring Cavill on-screen just wasn’t enough. So, naturally, he commissioned a life-size silicone version of the Man of Steel himself.

The doll was brought to life (pun fully intended) by the artisans at SD Sculpt & Design in England, and let’s just say—Clark Kent’s got competition. The studio released a behind-the-scenes video that quickly went viral, showing the painstaking detail that went into crafting this almost-too-real figure. We’re talking about realistic skin texture, body hair, and even flexible limbs. Yes, you read that right—body hair. Somewhere out there, a silicone Superman is rocking chest fuzz that would make a bear bar crowd jealous.

Of course, the internet had one burning question: is it a sex doll?

Robertson-Reavis insists, “No.” Though, judging by the ahem strategic placement of a Superman logo over the groin area in a viral TikTok video, you’d forgive us for being a little skeptical. When asked directly about it, he clarified to Queerty: “He is anatomically correct but not a sex doll.” Which feels a little like saying your Lamborghini is just for grocery runs—but sure, we’ll take his word for it.

He further explained that while the doll wasn’t designed per se for anything risqué, it is fully detailed. In his words, “I have added additional silicone ‘pieces.’” Translation: Henry 2.0 comes fully equipped for whatever storyline your imagination cooks up.

Now, if you’re thinking about commissioning your own silicone soulmate, you might want to start saving. Robertson-Reavis didn’t reveal the exact cost of his personal Cavill clone, but he noted that similar custom-made figures usually range between $7,000 and $12,000. That’s a lot of money—but can you really put a price on having Superman permanently stationed by your bedside table?

So, the question now is: who would you choose? A silicone Harry Styles who serenades your loneliness? A life-size Pedro Pascal to guard your living room? Or maybe a Timothée Chalamet for purely aesthetic purposes?

Whatever your fantasy, one thing’s for sure—Robertson-Reavis has raised the bar (and the eyebrows) of fandom everywhere. Forget Funko Pops and framed posters; the future of celebrity worship is full-sized, frighteningly lifelike, and probably standing quietly in someone’s guest room right now.

Until then, we’ll just stick to rewatching The Witcher and pretending Henry’s right there with us. Silicone-free… for now.

