Honey Davenport Drops Their New Single ‘Love Is God’ W/Electropoint

Whether they are setting the tone for nightlife as a DJ, turning looks on RuPaul’s Drag Race or dropping thought provoking and infectious music, Honey Davenport is a true multimedia superstar. (the video for ‘Draw The Blood’ remains artistically stunning). While many artists went on pause during the pandemic, Davenport dropped the timely and star-studded pride celebration ‘Digital Rainbow‘, and as artists now are able to start safely touring again, Davenport has dropped the new lead single from their forthcoming EP Love Is God (poised for a January 2022 release).

Like the artist themself, the video for the title track from the Love Is God EP is colorfully vivid and endlessly hopeful, showcasing Davenport in remarkably daring looks (with styling by Migs De Guzman, hairstyling by Clay Patane, and makeup by Loris Volkle). The Electropoint-produced track required an extra-special collaborator, so Davenport teamed up with longtime friend Manila Luzon, who added her own special brand of musical prowess and flair to the track. The trackless for the upcoming Love Is God EP looks as equally star-studded; the iconic Kevin Aviance teams up with Davenport on a track called ‘Thrive’ while LaLa Ri checks in on the track ‘Paradise’. Other collaborators include Jackie Cox (on the single ‘Lady Justice’) and Tammie Brown (‘Love Still Last’).

Of the new material on the album, Honey shares: “Mama Ru always reminds everyone to say love, so I choose to sing about it. I believe that love is the driving force of human existence. All of our emotions and our actions derive from our desire to feel and experience “love.” If there’s one thing I want my listeners to take away from the ‘Love Is God’ EP, it’s that love has infinite possibilities. I created some bops with my dearest drag sisters that really share a message of love and hope overcoming dark times”.

