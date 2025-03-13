Who’s Your Favorite Modern-Day Boy Band?

Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, Nsync, Jackson 5, New Kids on the Block… Besides One Direction and BTS, the era of overly popular boy bands ended about a decade ago. That doesn’t mean, however, that fresh talents aren’t aiming to take up the mantle. It’s a troupe that started in the 1960s and will probably continue for years to come as long as attractive men with decent voices can move in unison. And oh yes, I wish I had joined one before I grew… old.

Here’s a list of the boy bands trying to be the next big thing since Big Time Rush. I don’t follow K-Pop artists, so they won’t be included in this article – not that those acts are any less talented. I’m just uneducated in that field. Also included is, in my opinion, the hottest member from each group.

Chance Perez from In Real Life (2017-2020). In Real Life was the product of a nationwide talent search on ABC simply titled Boy Band. The group released one EP and a slew of songs which charted on US Pop. Since the project ended, Chance Perez cemented his place in pop culture history by joining the latest Power Rangers saga. He continues to release music independently, with ‘Cherry’ being his most popular song with over 400,000 streams.

Daniel Seavey from Why Don’t We (2016-2022). Before joining the boy band, Daniel made it to the top nine on American Idol in 2015. Fresh off the show, he became a headliner with Why Don’t We – who released two Top 10 albums during their tenure. Their biggest hit was ‘Fallin (Adrenaline),’ which became a Top 40 hit in America. As a solo artist Seavey continues to release new music through Atlantic Records.

Niv Lin from As1One (2021-present). This was the hardest choice because all the boys in this band are total smoke shows. Niv and As1One made history by becoming the first Israeli Palestinian group. Their Paramount+ docu-series showcased the struggles they faced while working to become future chart toppers. So far, they’ve released two singles, but one is due to drop any day now. I know I’ll be looking for it.

Tim Schaecker from Elevator Boys (2022-present). Hailing from Germany, Elevator Boys is far from making elevator music. They started as a TikTok fad but have absolutely captured the entertainment industry with interests in many avenues including fashion, philanthropy and acting. Along with Elevator Boys, Schaecker has released a number of songs to Spotify which have crossed the 4,000,000 stream mark.

Emerson Garcia from Overnight (2022-present). Emerson went from boy next door to boy band on reality TV when his group auditioned for The Voice: Australia in 2023. Overnight joined Team Guy Sebastion after a viral audition – although I think they should have gone with Rita Ora – but were eliminated early in the competition. Since the show, they’ve continued gigging internationally and are poised to be the next big thing in Australia.

Dexter Greenwood from DearAlice (2024-present). Same as with Katseye, DearAlice was formed during a K-Pop experience titled Made in Korea on BBC. Fans have known about this boy band for a while, but Greenwood and DearAlice recently made their debut with a single titled ‘Ariana.’ It reached the Top 3 on the UK Sales chart. I’m anxiously awaiting the big moment that pushes them to true superstardom.

Emiliano Eyzaguierre from DND. Move over Menudo because DND is hoping to become the next great Latin boy band. They have the connections, as they’re produced by Rebeca Leon and Pharrell Williams, and the talent to make it to the top. This was the second hardest addition to my list because DND is D-N-Scorching Hot, and Emiliano could easily make it as a model if the group doesn’t reach the big leagues.

Who’s your favorite modern boy band?

…Are you a fan of any of these boy bands? Are you following a group that I haven’t heard of before? Do you think another male act like this will ever be as big as One Direction? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!