Hottie Freddie Stroma Returning for Peacemaker 2 is ‘Pitch Perfect’

Hello, Freddie Stroma.

I’m not afraid to admit it. Pitch Perfect is a feel-good movie. It’s not an Oscar Winner by any means, but it’s… cute. Speaking of cute, as in good looking, does anyone remember the radio station manager in Pitch Perfect who shows off his impressive abs? I wonder what he’s up to now.

While I was looking up where he’s at in his career now, I was shocked to see that Freddie Stroma was in three of the Harry Potter movies – Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Deathly Hallows Part 2. He played the role of Cormac McLaggen, a Gryffindor student one year ahead of Harry, who even participates in the Battle of Hogwarts.

I’ve watched the Harry Potter movies about a million times, so the reason I’m shocked is because I had to Google this character. And I found that he was in… like… a lot of scenes. Was he shirtless in the movies? No, but let’s take a look at his abs in Pitch Perfect, that way folks are reminded who I’m talking about.

After Pitch Perfect, Freddie Stroma emerged as a major television actor. He was even in a 2016 episode of Game of Thrones – which was the biggest show in the world at one point. Then, he booked a number of lead roles or long character in arcs including Lifetime’s UnREAL, ABC’s Grand Hotel, Netflix’s Bridgerton, Netflix’s The Crew and DC’s Peacemaker.

Peacemaker is part of DC’s extended universe and stars equally as hunky John Cena. Stroma plays the main role of Adrian Chase, who doubles as the crimefighter superhero Vigilante. Season two of Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max August 21 and Stroma is expected to return in a major capacity.

And… um… based on this photo of him from the show, I probably need to start watching Peacemaker now.

HBO Confirms Second Season of ‘Peacemaker’ After 2 Years – Instinct Magazine

Freddie Stroma is a 38-year-old former model originally hailing from England. He married Quantico actress Johanna Braddy and, to his credit, he also holds a degree in neuroscience. Beauty and brains. I love it.

What’s next for Freddie Stroma?

The sky is the limit, honestly, but I hope it involves more skin and more shirtless content.

Are you a fan of Freddie? How do you feel about his contribution to Pitch Perfect and why didn’t he return for the sequel? Are you excited to see him in the new season of Peacemaker? Comment and let me know all your thoughts!