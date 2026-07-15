Hudson Williams Snaps at Autograph Resellers Who Followed Him Home

There are plenty of ways to tell you’ve made it as a celebrity. Hudson Williams has now discovered one of the least glamorous: strangers chasing you around with stacks of your own face, hoping to flip your signature for cash. Between Paris Fashion Week appearances and the whirlwind success of Heated Rivalry, the breakout star found himself going viral for a reason that had nothing to do with fashion or hockey romance.

Instead, the Heated Rivalry breakout found himself at the center of a viral moment after confronting a group of alleged autograph dealers outside his Paris residence. Rather than getting the cheerful, camera-ready version of the actor fans know, the men were met with something much rarer: someone who had clearly reached the end of his patience.

Hudson Williams calls out autograph hunters

After stepping out of his chauffeured car on July 11, Williams was reportedly approached by men carrying headshots for him to sign. According to multiple reports, they were believed to be autograph resellers rather than genuine fans. The actor didn’t mince words.

Hudson Williams confronts alleged autograph dealers after they followed him and attempts to burn their photos. pic.twitter.com/JTr7NbECGt — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2026

“Guys, you just followed me to my residence,” Williams says in the video. “No ‘sorry’. You can’t do this. This is really f*king weird. You can’t f*king do this. You guys aren’t fans, you’re being really creepy and you just followed me. You don’t do this.”

It’s the kind of speech that probably wasn’t on his Paris Fashion Week itinerary, but plenty of viewers thought it needed saying.

There’s a huge difference between waiting outside a public event hoping for a signature and tracking someone to where they’re staying. One is fan behavior. The other starts sounding like the opening scene of a true-crime documentary.

The photo almost went up in flames

Then came the moment that sent social media into overdrive. Holding one of the photos, Williams announced, “I’m gonna burn this.”

“I’m gonna burn this,” Williams adds with his photograph in his hand. “Now please f****** leave. You’re demented. I wanna watch you hop on your little bike.”

The lighter refused to cooperate, so the dramatic farewell never quite happened. His companions encouraged him to walk away instead, while the men continued filming and following him.

Autograph resellers have long been part of celebrity culture, often collecting signatures under the appearance of fandom before selling them online for substantial profits. It’s a business that relies on access—and sometimes on pushing boundaries far beyond what’s reasonable.

From confrontation to gratitude

Thankfully, things looked much calmer after the encounter. Williams later reposted a photo shared by his bodyguard, Brad, showing the pair smiling together. Across the image, the actor wrote, “Khoya,” reportedly an Arabic slang term meaning “my brother.”

Brad also shared a black-and-white museum photo alongside the message: “Thank you for your trust and for welcoming me to your team.”

He tagged Williams’ makeup artist Aika Flores, whose work helped create the actor’s memorable Met Gala appearance, as well as his agent, Leilani Houston.

Heated Rivalry is just getting started

The viral incident comes as Williams prepares to head back to Canada, where production on season two of Heated Rivalry is expected to begin this month.

The next chapter follows Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie’s Ilya Rozanov as they continue navigating a romance that’s every bit as intense off the ice as the games are on it. The series adapts Rachel Reid’s beloved Game Changers novels, with season two drawing from The Long Game.

For LGBTQ+ fans especially, Williams’ reaction hit a familiar nerve. Queer people know all too well that admiration should never erase boundaries. Loving someone’s work doesn’t entitle anyone to their time, their space, or their doorstep.

Besides, if the star of Heated Rivalry has to explain why following someone home isn’t fan behavior, perhaps the real plot twist is that it needed explaining at all.