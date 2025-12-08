At a moment when the national conversation around LGBTQ+ rights has grown increasingly heated, former president Joe Biden delivered a passionate, urgent reminder of what’s at stake. Speaking at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., the former president called on queer Americans and their allies to stand resilient against the new wave of hostility emerging under Donald Trump’s second administration.

Biden, who appeared at the conference to receive a lifetime achievement award from the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, made history as the first former U.S. president to attend the event. What was expected to be a ceremonial appearance quickly became an emotional, full-throated defense of LGBTQ+ equality—one punctuated by applause, tears, and a roomful of elected LGBTQ+ officials rising to their feet.

A Call to Action: “Get Up and Fight Back!”

The speech’s emotional peak came early, when Biden delivered a clear rallying cry:



“Get up and fight back! Get up!” he urged, emphasizing that this is no moment for complacency. His message was unmistakable: LGBTQ+ people are facing renewed political headwinds, and the only answer is active resistance.

“This is no time to give up,” he said, his voice rising over the cheering crowd. “What’s the fight all about? It’s about protecting the Constitution.”

As several attendees wiped their eyes, one could be heard whispering, “This is what we lost,” a pointed reminder of the chaotic 2024 election cycle that ended with Trump’s return to the White House.

Biden Defends Transgender Americans: “Not a Political Football”

One of the most forceful parts of Biden’s remarks focused on transgender rights—an issue he said Republicans have weaponized for political gain. Biden criticized GOP leaders for reducing the lives of trans people to talking points and outrage fodder.

He stressed that transgender Americans “should never be used as a political football,” calling out those who target the community through fear-mongering and misinformation. Biden underscored that he would not back down from defending trans rights, describing his position as rooted in both constitutional values and basic human dignity.

Clashing Visions: Biden vs. Trump

Throughout the speech, Biden drew sharp contrasts between his own approach to LGBTQ+ equality and Donald Trump’s rhetoric and policy moves. He accused Trump and the Republicans of intentionally distorting DEI programs, equity initiatives, and transgender issues to sow division.

“Folks, Donald Trump and his Republicans are trying to derail and distort our fight for equality,” Biden said. “They’re trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister.”

He dismissed the fear-based narrative coming from the right, insisting instead on a simple truth:

“There is nothing more American than the notion of equality. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

A History of Advocacy—and “Good Trouble”

Biden also reflected on his long arc of LGBTQ+ advocacy, including his famous 2012 Meet the Press moment where he voiced support for marriage equality before Barack Obama formally endorsed it.

“I got myself in a bit of trouble,” he laughed. “But good trouble.”

The room erupted in applause, recognizing the moment that helped shift the political landscape for marriage equality nationwide.

A Message to LGBTQ+ Youth: “You Belong”

The most tender portion of the speech was reserved for LGBTQ+ youth, whom Biden described as particularly vulnerable amid hostile political messaging. He spoke of young people scrolling through social media, sitting alone in their rooms, wondering whether they will ever be accepted.

“To every young person listening,” he said, “just be you. You are loved. You’re heard. You belong, you belong, you belong.”

The sentiment drew more tears from the crowd, highlighting how deeply his words resonated in a moment of national uncertainty.

A Final Salute to LGBTQ+ Officials

Before leaving, Biden asked every LGBTQ+ elected official in the massive ballroom to stand. Hundreds rose as he thanked them directly.

“Think of what you’ve done,” he told them. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

It was a closing gesture that felt both celebratory and defiant—an acknowledgment that despite political setbacks, a generation of LGBTQ+ leaders is already shaping the country.