Idaho Strikes Again: GOP Tries to Erase Same-Sex Marriage Victory

Idaho is at it again in 2026, and it feels like we’ve time-traveled back to 2015. If you’re a fan of progress (and, let’s face it, who isn’t?), you might find this recent move from Idaho’s House committee a tad unsettling. Buckle up, because Rep. Tony Wisniewski (R-Post Falls) is dusting off the old playbook and asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit—no, overturn—the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Yes, you read that right. It’s like a bad sequel we didn’t ask for.

On Monday, Wisniewski introduced a joint memorial (read: symbolic request) asking the nation’s highest court to undo the 2015 decision. For context, this decision ruled that all states must recognize marriages between same-sex couples. Spoiler alert: that move was a game changer. And in case you’re wondering, a joint memorial doesn’t make laws; it’s more of a political gesture asking the court to reconsider its stance. Cute, right? Except, not really.

But Wait, There’s More!

In the committee hearing, Wisniewski said, “The government did not create families or marriage, but they have to recognize that the family is the fundamental building block of society.” Okay, well, we did create marriage equality, thank you very much. But don’t worry—he didn’t stop there. He continued to make the case for a traditional family structure, where, according to him, the “strengths of a father and mother give strength, direction, and stability to the family.” Classic.

The Idaho House State Affairs Committee, in all its glory, approved the memorial’s introduction with a mixed voice vote. The fun doesn’t end here, though—this moves the request forward to a full public hearing, where you can expect the drama to unfold.

Déjà Vu, But Not Quite

Sound familiar? You might recall last year’s nearly identical attempt. Back then, the Idaho House passed a similar memorial with a 46-24 vote, but it got stuck in the Senate. Will history repeat itself? Who knows. But given the charming political climate, we wouldn’t be too surprised if it gets another shot this year.

For the record, the U.S. Supreme Court had a chance to revisit Obergefell in 2023 but declined to take up a case brought by former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis (you know, the one who refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses). The court’s refusal to touch that case seemed like a resounding “no” to overturning marriage equality. But here we are again, clinging to this outdated fight.

Idaho’s Unsettling History

Here’s where things get a little extra: Idaho voted in 2006 to enshrine marriage as a man-and-woman-only affair in its state constitution. (That was a fun day, right?) But in 2014, a federal judge ruled that Idaho’s amendment was unconstitutional, legalizing gay marriage in the state a full year before the Supreme Court did it nationwide. So, technically, they were a bit ahead of the curve—but now, they’re trying to throw us all back to the stone age.

A Glimmer of Resistance

Not everyone’s on board with this retrograde initiative. Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) motioned to exclude a sentence in the memorial claiming that marriage has been defined as between one man and one woman for “more than 800 years.” Why? Because Rep. Monica Church (D-Boise) rightly pointed out that such a claim ties marriage to a “tradition” where women were essentially seen as property. (Cue applause.) The committee voted to remove the sentence, so there’s a tiny, but important, win in all of this.

What’s Next?

So, what’s the takeaway here? Well, we’re clearly not out of the woods yet. While these joint memorials don’t create laws, they do make a statement. It’s a reminder that even in 2026, there are some who want to undo hard-earned progress, as if they missed the memo that marriage equality is here to stay.

If you’re wondering where this could lead, just know this: it’s far from over. A full public hearing is coming soon, and you might want to tune in, grab your popcorn, and make your voice heard. In the meantime, take a moment to appreciate the rights we’ve fought so hard for—and keep your fingers crossed that the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t get any funny ideas.

