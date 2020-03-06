Iowa Man Arrested After Strangling His Ex-Boyfriend

An argument between two ex-boyfriends in Iowa has unfortunately ended in violence.

According to the Siouxland Proud, 35-year-old Stephen Fowler was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault, a class D felony. The authorities believe crime was committed around 1:35 a.m. this past Monday after an argument between Fowler and another man. Woodbury County Court documents then say that Fowler hit the victim and caused a minor cut on the victim’s face. Fowler then strangled the victim, according to police reports.

While investigating the relationship further, police discovered the fact that the two were dating. They also believe that the two were living together before an incident in January.

After the arrest, Fowler was taken to the Woodbury County Jail. A bond of $6,000 was placed for him. In addition, he potentially faces a maximum of 5 years in prison and a fine of $7,500.

Source: Siouxland Proud