River City Radiance: The Queer Reimagining of San Antonio

San Antonio is having a major moment, and it’s not just because of the historic stone walls of the Alamo or its Spurs in the NBA Finals. There’s a new energy pulsing through the city—one that is colorful, fiercely inclusive, and deeply rooted in a spirit of acceptance. If you’re looking for a getaway that feels like a warm embrace wrapped in boutique luxury and world-class flavor, look no further than this Texas sanctuary.

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The Anchor: Boutique Luxury at the Kimpton Santo

Every great adventure needs a sophisticated home base, and the Kimpton Santo Hotel is exactly that. It’s a stunning blend of “old San Antonio architecture” and sleek, modern design, set within a restored historic building.

What makes it a game-changer is its central downtown location. You’re just steps from the River Walk and Main Plaza, yet the hotel itself feels like a private retreat. I spent my afternoons lounging by the courtyard pool and hitting the signature evening social hour, which is the perfect time to grab a drink and soak in the hotel’s relaxed, upscale vibe before heading out. Do not forget the rooftop bar, Tenfold Rooftop, as the views, the vibe, the drink specials, and the people watching were tops.

The Celebration: Pride on the Water

Forget everything you know about standard street parades. The Pride River Parade at the Arneson River Theatre is pure magic. Created to “promote the city’s inclusion, encouragement, and support of the LGBTQ+ community,” this event sees the river come alive with floats, music, and an incredible crowd. It’s about living openly with equal rights, and watching those vibrant floats glide through the heart of the city is a sensory experience you won’t find anywhere else.

San Antonio also uses this river for many festivals and parades so if you missed out on Pride, be sure to mark your calendars for the Mardi Gras River Parade as another time to experience this type of celebration.

But if you’re not around for either celebration, make your own. We had drinks and dinner on one of the river boats. Make a reservation to enjoy seeing downtown a different way. Not hungry, just take a boat tour anyway.

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The city seems to embrace Pride. We did not see or hear any disgruntlements and so many people joined in on the fun. Even for a town that its first industry is Military, it is very welcoming and accepting.

For a deeper dive into the city’s queer soul, the Queer Adventure Tour is a must. Led by a “Director of Fun,” Melvin Obregon, it explores the Pearl District as a hub for inclusivity and takes you through the history of the “Gay Strip“ on North Main Avenue, complete with its iconic rainbow sidewalks.

The Pearl: Where History Meets the Future

You can’t talk about San Antonio without talking about The Pearl. This former brewery has been transformed into a “vibrant mixed-use development” that serves as the city’s cultural heartbeat. The Pearl is one of the spots where all come, locals and tourists alike, but it does not feel or appear like a tourist trap. The location is well kept, a non downtown hub of the city, and is just pure fun to visit. Even if it is walking around when most of the shops are closed, you will still want this destination in your home town.

The food scene here is legendary. Don’t miss Best Quality Daughter, housed in a gorgeous restored 1900s home. The menu is a “creative fusion of Chinese, South Texas, and Southeast Asian flavors”—think chorizo potstickers and Taiwanese popcorn fried chicken. When I say eating here every time you come to town is a must, follow my lead. This time, I was waiting for late friends and had a grand ol time sipping the minutes away at the bar. I’ll add that to the itinerary for next time.

For a glimpse into the future of gastronomy, grab lunch at Savor, where student-chefs from the Culinary Institute of America showcase their talents in a professional, high-energy kitchen. As someone who is still involved in education, this was a truly great experience. Sarah was my server and to learn what they were doing as students here was maybe even more enjoyable than the great meal I had. So many students are going through the program that they added a lunch service. Be sure if you want to go, make a reservation, tipping is not allowed, and enjoy!

The Flavor: Speakeasies and Oasis Vibes

San Antonio’s dining is as diverse as its people. For an “oasis-like” escape, Elsewhere Garden & Bar is a dream, filled with trees, plants, and porch swings overlooking the river. This is another must every time you visit San Antonio.

When the sun goes down, head to the Pink Shark. This lesbian-owned gem is a whimsical pink wonderland. The real secret? Look for the vending machine door to find the Back Room, a 1970s-inspired speakeasy with a shark-shaped disco ball and tableside buttons for tequila shots.

The Strategy: See It All with CityPASS

If you want to explore the city like a pro, the San Antonio CityPASS is your best friend. It saves you about 41% on admission to four top spots. Use it for a Go Rio San Antonio River Cruise to see the downtown area from the water, or spend a quiet morning at the San Antonio Botanical Garden or the San Antonio Museum of Art (which even offers specialized Pride Tours!).

The Heart of the Community

Before you leave, make a stop at Karolina’s Antiques in the Monte Vista area. It’s an LGBTQ-owned business run by two brothers, specializing in handpicked European antiques. It’s the perfect metaphor for the city itself: a place that cherishes its “old-world feel” while being firmly operated by a community that looks out for one another. We picked up some great things, some true souvenirs, one was a San Antonio Spurs mug that we could have sold many times over waiting for our Uber.

The ROY G BIV Dot In the Red Sea of Texas

San Antonio isn’t just a destination; it’s a celebration. Whether you’re dancing on the “Strip” or watching the river glow during Pride, you’ll find a city that is ready to welcome you exactly as you are.