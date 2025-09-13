Is Era 2 for Jake Jonez Going to Be Bigger Than the Last?

Jake Jonez is back with new music and it’s giving me a firkin medical condition. Like a heart attack or something.

Jake rose to fame in 2023 as a content creator, mostly thanks to the Mean Gays videos he’d post with fellow comedian Aaron Goldenberg. The duo effortlessly depicted the sarcastic, hypercritical gay stereotype and dialed it up a few notches for extra emphasis. The videos are cheeky, silly and hilarious – which helped to cement Jake and Aaron as social media stars.

Advertisement

After taking The Mean Gays on tour, booking a few modeling gigs and even popping up on your TV, Jake Jonez re-emerged in 2024 as a pop singer. In July of the same year, he independently released his first EP, What We Want, which is a collection of six sick beats. Of course, his social media presence helped push the EP to thousands of streams.

As a sign that another EP may be on the horizon, Jake dropped his new single, Touchdown, on September 5th. It’s worth mentioning that the new tune is already outpacing his old material. As of this writing, Touchdown has 11,000 streams on Spotify and 56,000 views on YouTube. And I think I know why that’s happening. It’s called quality.

Jake Jonez is Ready to Take Pop Music by Storm! – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

I’m not knocking any of his previous music, but Touchdown is in a league of its own – pun 100% intended. Not only are the lyrics and beat absolutely on point, but the quality of the music video far exceeds anything that can typical be considered independent. This is the type of material – song and video – that many current, big-name singers wish they could achieve.

Not to mention, I think Jake’s vocals have improved since his last record. Get it, daddy.

@jjakejonezz I neeeeed to know my babies fav clips from the touchdown video… if you haven’t seen it…link in bio! this tracking shot I was so nervous about, never have I shown any of y’all an angry or aggressive side of me and in this I went from cheerleader to cheermurder-urrrr we almost at 40k views in 4 days…such an honor. @beniedei @graacetothefaace @t_baby1320 @ivanalejandrogomez @Anedrick ♬ original sound – Jake Jonez

Advertisement

Touchdown has Bring It On realness and transports you back to the 90s/00s when there was this odd infatuation with football and Friday night lights. It’s filled with expert choreography and it’s a poppy, subtly rocky, angry love story all wrapped into one. And it kind of makes me remember the days of high school and college when I was pining for the straight jock who would never return my feelings.

Now, some of you may read this article and think I’m just writing it because Jake Jonez is, like, really hot. And, hey, that aspect is at least true. But honestly, I’m writing this because Touchdown is actually really good. It’s going to be a song I keep on repeat for at least the next few weeks, and it makes me excited for what Jake has up his sleeve into 2026 and beyond.

Jake Jonez’s Touchdown, and his previous catalog, is available wherever you get your music. Add it to your favorite playlists and let’s get this baby onto the dance charts.

Are you a fan of Jake Jonez?

What do you think of his new song and music video? Do you stan the Mean Gay videos? Also, do you lead the appreciation group for that ass? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!