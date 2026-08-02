‘House of the Dragon’s’ Gwayne Might Be Gay and Fans Have Receipts

Gwayne Hightower has become one of House of the Dragon’s most unexpectedly beloved characters since Freddie Fox donned his armor in season two. Handsome, witty, surprisingly emotional, and armed with enough side-eye to rival half the cast, Ser Gwayne Hightower has quickly become a fan favorite. Now, he’s also become the center of one particularly juicy fan theory.

Is Gwayne gay?

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but if House of the Dragon has taught us anything, it’s that the devil is always in the details. This is Westeros after all.

The Game of Thrones franchise has never shied away from LGBTQ+ characters. From Renly Baratheon and Loras Tyrell to Laenor Velaryon, queer characters have long existed in George R.R. Martin’s world. Which is why many fans don’t believe the show’s dialogue choices surrounding Gwayne are accidental. Plus, the actor who plays Gwayne has appeared in queer shows Cucumber and Banana as a bisexual so maybe the casting was intentional.

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Keep Your Back Against the Wall

Episode six may have dropped the biggest clue yet.

After Gwayne recounts his difficult journey, Lord Ormund responds, “Yes, you have endured much. I’m sure you’ve found solace with some of your brothers in arms.”

When Gwayne excuses himself to rest, Ormund isn’t quite finished.

“You might see Ser Gwayne to his quarters, Your Grace. Make sure he bathes. Oh, and uh… mind yourself. Backs against the wall.”

Subtle? Not exactly.

Fans were quick to interpret the exchange as Westeros’ medieval equivalent of locker room teasing/hazing. Combined with Ormund’s noticeably condescending tone, many viewers felt the comments were intentionally implying that Hightower prefers the company of men.

One Reddit user wrote that Ormund appeared to be mocking Hightower rather than simply stating a fact, suggesting the comments could even be projecting Ormund’s own insecurities.

Fans Think There’s More Going On Here

Other viewers aren’t stopping at Gwayne’s sexuality. They’re also eyeing Lord Ormund himself. One particularly popular fan theory argues that both characters are queer.

Fans have pointed out that Ormund’s characterization differs from the source material. In the books, he had multiple wives and children. In House of the Dragon, however, Gwayne specifically notes that Ormund is first in line to inherit.

Some viewers believe that wasn’t an accidental change.

Others have gone even further, suggesting the two men’s conversations feel unusually intimate, from their physical proximity during scenes together to the tone of their exchanges.

Of course, not everyone agrees. Some fans interpret the comments as nothing more than military banter and medieval insults. Others believe Ormund’s remarks make Gwayne’s sexuality all but canon.

We’ve Seen This Before

There are other clues fans have collected along the way. Gwayne remains conspicuously unmarried despite being handsome, noble, and politically valuable. He notices remarkably specific details about people’s appearances. And let’s not forget his undeniable chemistry with Criston Cole that had portions of the fandom practically writing fan fiction in real time.

Coincidence? Character development? Queer coding? The fandom remains delightfully divided.

With only two episodes remaining this season, fans are anxiously waiting to see whether House of the Dragon confirms what many viewers believe has been hiding in plain sight.