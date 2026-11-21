Is Montana starting to turn blue? Well, things are certainly getting interesting in the traditionally Republican-leaning state. Between a 32-year-old smokejumper winning a congressional seat for the Democrats and a judge blocking a controversial law targeting transgender, intersex, and Two Spirit residents, Montana has had quite a week.

And yes, we’re talking about the same Montana that just gave us a rather handsome new political face in Sam Forstag.

Meet Montana’s New Smokejumper Congressman

Forstag, a 32-year-old smokejumper and union leader, has officially won Montana’s Western Congressional District, defeating Republican Aaron Flint in a race that flipped the seat to the Democratic Party.

The Associated Press called the race on November 5, making Forstag the first Democrat elected to represent Montana in the U.S. House in more than 30 years. The last Democrat to win a House seat in the state was Pat Williams back in 1994, the same year Forstag was born. Talk about a full-circle moment!

Flint conceded the race after calling Forstag to congratulate him. The newly elected congressman celebrated the victory on Instagram, thanking the thousands of voters who helped make it happen.

“This win is the work of thousands of Montanans who are sick of a politics that puts working people last,” he wrote, adding that he wants to fight for a future where people can afford the basics and protect the state’s natural landscapes.

Forstag’s background is also worth noting. Before entering Congress, he worked as a Forest Service smokejumper, a specialized firefighter who parachutes into remote areas to tackle wildfires. He also became involved in union organizing and advocacy, including efforts supporting public lands and workers’ rights.

Now, whether one is here for his politics or simply appreciates a handsome man who can jump out of a plane for a living, Forstag is certainly an interesting addition to Washington.

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A Major Development for Trans Montanans

Meanwhile, there’s another important development coming out of Montana.

Missoula County District Court Judge Leslie Halligan has granted a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of Senate Bill 437, a law that introduced new definitions of male, female, sex, and gender throughout Montana’s laws.

The legislation essentially treated gender as synonymous with biological sex, rather than gender identity, expression, or experience.

According to Montana Free Press, the lawsuit was brought by Upper Seven Law on behalf of transgender, intersex, and Two Spirit Montanans. The judge found that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in arguing that the legislation violated their constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection.

Molly Danahy, Upper Seven Law’s litigation director, criticized lawmakers for attempting to pass a substantially similar measure after an earlier version had been ruled unconstitutional.

The injunction does not permanently strike down SB 437, but it prevents the state from enforcing it while the legal challenge continues.

So, is Montana turning blue? Not exactly. Republicans still hold considerable political power across the state. But between Forstag’s historic win and this latest court development, there’s certainly a shift worth watching.