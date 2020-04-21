Is RuPaul Following in Michelle Visage’s Footsteps on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’?

Could we be seeing the legendary RuPaul busting a move on one of the biggest dance shows on the planet?

Rumor has it that the Emmy-winning host has been tipped to appear on the BBC reality television competition series Strictly Come Dancing. Reports have surfaced that the network has two “huge stars” in talks to compete in its upcoming 2020 season per an insider at The Sun. Betting company Ladbrokes has since set the odds of RuPaul appearing on the show at 5/1.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race family has a history on this show as mainstay judge Michelle Visage competed on it in 2019. She ended up placing 7th behind eventual winner & super studly actor Kelvin Fletcher (who bared his booty in a glorious video posted last year). The mother-of-two channeled her idol Madonna’s 1990 MTV Video Music Awards performance of “Vogue” alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice during one of the series’ episodes.

RuPaul is believed to be a huge fan of the program. He even made an appearance during the series when he surprised Michelle and Giovanni during rehearsals. Strictly Come Dancing airs only once a year on BBC (unlike Dancing with the Stars in America which comes on twice) beginning in September.

RuPaul possibly appearing on Strictly makes quite a lot of sense in terms of keeping the flow going on how much we get to see him on television. Right now the 12th season of Drag Race is airing with its sister series RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race premiering on Friday, April 24. That will parlay into the 5th season of All Stars beginning on June 5th with a rumored cast that includes Ongina, Shea Coulee, and many more.

So, basically, it looks like it is going to be a RuPaul Eleganza Extravaganza for the rest of 2020. You’re welcome in advance.