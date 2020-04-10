OMG! ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Premieres This Month!

Finally some good news while millions of us are stuck inside!

VH1 announced on Friday, April 10, that an extension of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise called RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will premiere on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 PM EST.

Per Variety: “Each episode in the four-part event series will feature a trio of celebrities opening up their hearts and minds to the transformative power of drag. After getting some help from beloved past contestants — deemed “Queen Supremes” — Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, the celebrity contestants will compete in fan-favorite challenges and step onto the runway in their new looks.”

“At the end of each episode, one of that week’s three celebrity contestants will win the title of ‘America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar’ and prize money for a charity of their choice.”

“’RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,’” said host and executive producer RuPaul. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

The celebrity contestants (who have not yet been announced) come from all forms of the entertainment industry including film, television and music. Check out the promo clip above.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently in its 12th season with a new episode premiering tonight. It’s sister series RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will debut its 5th season on Showtime in June.