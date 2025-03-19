Jack Woolley’s Glitterball Moment: Engagement Over Gold

If you thought the Dancing with the Stars finale was the pinnacle of Jack Woolley’s week, think again. The Irish Olympian proved that life has a way of delivering surprises when you least expect them. Just hours after competing in the grand finale, Woolley went from taekwondo champion to fiancé, as he announced his engagement to boyfriend Dave Stig.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, shared the joyous news with their fans on social media. The post was simple but oh-so-sweet: a photo of the couple, Jack sporting a glistening engagement ring and a caption that read, “17/03/2025.” And just like that, the day of their engagement was officially etched into the history books.

Woolley’s journey on Dancing with the Stars wasn’t just about twirls and choreography. The 26-year-old also used his platform to open up about a darker chapter in his life—an unprovoked attack he suffered in Dublin just after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He was set upon by eight attackers, which left him hospitalized and self-conscious about a scar on his lip. But in true Woolley fashion, he turned adversity into empowerment. “But seeing myself smiling on TV and with my confidence back… I think the lip makes me, me. And I wanted to keep it,” he said, embracing his imperfections and inspiring countless others.

The attack, however, didn’t only shape Woolley—it also had a profound impact on Dave. In a poignant twist, Dave was so moved by the incident that he decided to join An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s police force. “It inspired him to go into the guards and try and get justice for other people who may be in the same situation,” Woolley explained. Though justice wasn’t served in his case (the attackers were never caught), Dave’s decision to pursue a career in law enforcement speaks volumes about the couple’s shared strength and resilience.

Now, as the couple steps into the next chapter of their journey, fans are still in awe of their unwavering support for each other. Woolley, reflecting on their bond, admitted that Dave is the “best thing that’s ever happened to me”—a sentiment that might sound cliché, but when it’s true, it feels like the most authentic thing in the world.

And who could blame him? Dave has been Jack’s constant through the highs and lows of his Olympic career and personal life. As a personal trainer, Dave understands the pressures that come with a life in sports and, as Jack puts it, “keeps him in line” when things get overwhelming. It’s a match made in sporting heaven.

Their love story, which began quietly in the aftermath of the Tokyo Olympics, quickly became a mainstay of Jack’s life. At a time when he felt “a little bit lost,” Dave brought a sense of stability. Jack even joked about how their relationship wasn’t supposed to be anything serious. “I got all these expectations of going out, playing the field and everything, and there I am now, three-and-a-half years into a relationship,” he chuckled. But it’s clear that the unexpected love story was one worth embracing.

As if that wasn’t enough to make fans swoon, Dave was right there in Paris, cheering on his fiancé during the 2024 Paris Olympics, cementing his role not just as Jack’s partner but as his biggest cheerleader. “I love being an Olympian and stuff like that, but I never thought I’d have this type of relationship,” Jack gushed in a previous interview. He credited Dave’s understanding of the demands of an athlete’s life for helping to make their relationship work despite the time apart.

And so, after a memorable season of Dancing with the Stars, the couple celebrated the end of the show with the kind of joyous moment only Jack could have imagined. In the midst of all the confetti and sparkle of the finale, it wasn’t a Glitterball trophy that Jack took home, but something far more valuable: a lifetime of love and commitment from the man who’s been his rock. After the show’s wrap party, Dave took the plunge, getting down on one knee and asking Jack to be his forever. Talk about a fairy tale ending!

As Jack and Dave step into this new chapter, we can’t help but root for them—because, honestly, what could be more heartwarming than love that flourishes amidst life’s challenges? The world of competitive sports might have its champions, but in the realm of love, these two are the ultimate winners.

Congratulations, Jack and Dave! Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and maybe a few more public engagements in between. You’ve definitely got our support!

