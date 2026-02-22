Could Jacob Elordi Pull Off James Bond? Fans Are Very Split

Is Jacob Elordi about to say, “Bond, James Bond”?

Rumor season is officially in full swing, and this one has shaken both film Twitter and gay group chats alike. According to recent whispers, Jacob Elordi may have already been offered the most coveted role in cinema history: James Bond. Yes, that Bond.

Before anyone reaches for their tux or martini glass, let’s be clear: nothing has been officially confirmed. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from spiraling.

Elordi’s Very Busy Press Moment

The timing alone makes the rumor extra juicy. Elordi is currently doing press for Wuthering Heights, where he plays brooding romantic icon Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie. Between windswept hair, tortured stares, and dramatic longing, Elordi is firmly in his “serious actor” era — which only fuels speculation that a franchise leap could be next.

Wait… Wasn’t Callum Turner the Favorite?

For a while, most Bond-watchers had their money on Callum Turner. The British actor was widely considered a frontrunner thanks to his classic good looks, controlled intensity, and what fans lovingly describe as “perfect Bond eyes.” At one point, his casting felt almost inevitable.

Then — plot twist.

The DeuxMoi Tip That Lit the Fuse

Enter internet gossip oracle Deux Moi, which shared an anonymous tip claiming that Amazon/MGM had already offered Elordi the role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming 007 reboot, with filming supposedly set to begin in October.

Again: rumor, not confirmation. But once that screenshot hit social media, the debate was unstoppable.

The Height Debate: Too Much Man for 007?

One thing everyone seems to agree on? Elordi is very tall. At 6’5”, he’s significantly more statuesque than previous Bonds — a detail fans immediately latched onto.

Amazon/MGM is reportedly pushing for Jacob Elordi to lead the James Bond (2028) reboot. Following meetings with Denis Villeneuve the 6’5″ actor could become the youngest ever to wear the tuxedo and the second Australian 007. pic.twitter.com/IYovhek7az — Best Movie Moments 🍿 (@BestMovieMom) January 31, 2026

Comments ranged from polite skepticism to dramatic rejection:

“Love him, but Callum Turner just feels right.”

“Respectfully, no.”

“He’s too tall to be a secret agent.”

“Great actor — terrible Bond.”

“He’d eat as a Bond villain, though.”

Notably, very few criticisms are actually about the Australian actor’s talent. The hesitation is more about vibe. Traditionally, Bond is meant to slip in and out unnoticed — almost deliberately unremarkable so he can blend in when it counts. That said, the films have never really played by those rules. On screen, Bond is anything but forgettable, openly using his real name, stepping into rooms like he owns them, and advertising his presence through tailored suits, fast cars, and a very expensive lifestyle. Elordi’s larger-than-life presence doesn’t necessarily break the Bond mold — it just leans into the cinematic version of it, where subtlety is optional and charisma does most of the heavy lifting.

But Here’s the Thing About Elordi…

If Jacob Elordi has proven anything over the past few years, it’s that he’s a full-on chameleon. From teen heartthrob to unsettling villain to prestige drama lead, he consistently shapeshifts expectations. If anyone could convince audiences to see past sheer physical presence and lean into a colder, more elusive Bond, it might actually be him.

So the real question isn’t can Elordi play James Bond — it’s whether fans are ready to let go of what Bond is “supposed” to look like.

For now, we wait. Shaken, stirred, and slightly unwell.