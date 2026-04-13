Jacob Gutierrez Is Your New TV Crush—and He’s Just Getting Started

Are you crushing on Dan Levy’s secret boyfriend on Big Mistakes? You’re definitely not alone—and yes, we did the digging. The man behind the effortlessly charming Tareq is none other than Jacob Gutierrez, a rising talent whose journey to this moment is anything but overnight.

If Gutierrez feels new to your radar, that’s because—at least in the Hollywood sense—he is. But don’t mistake “new” for inexperienced. Long before landing his breakout TV role, Gutierrez had already built a quietly impressive résumé across stage and screen.

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From Kansas Roots to Broadway Dreams

Gutierrez’s story begins far from the glitz of Hollywood. Originally from Kansas, he grew up in a close-knit family where his love for the arts took root early. That passion led him to study theatre at Oklahoma City University before making the leap to New York—a move that would shape the next chapter of his career.

And what a chapter it was.

Gutierrez eventually joined the cast of Aladdin on Broadway, where he didn’t just blend into the ensemble—he soared. Over nearly a decade with the production, he played multiple roles, including stepping into the iconic title role himself. It’s the kind of experience that doesn’t just build talent—it builds endurance.

As Gutierrez himself has shared, that long-running stint taught him the value of grit and longevity. Performing the same show night after night might sound repetitive, but for him, it became an opportunity to constantly rediscover the character and keep it fresh.

A Resume That Speaks for Itself

Before his Big Mistakes moment, Gutierrez was steadily stacking credits. He appeared in the Apple TV+ drama Dear Edward, had guest roles in shows like Bull and A Crime to Remember, and took on leading roles in indie projects such as Goliad and Second Coming. Add to that supporting roles in films like It’s Not You, It’s Her and A Night Off, plus extensive regional theatre work, and you’ve got an actor who’s been putting in the work for years.

Oh—and if casting directors ever need a triple (or quintuple) threat, Gutierrez has that covered too. His “special skills” list reads like a talent show fever dream: professional pianist, saxophonist, guitarist, percussionist, expert whistler (yes, really), rapper, roller skater, puppeteer—you name it. He even brings stage combat and an arsenal of dialects to the table.

Basically, he’s that annoyingly talented—in the best way.

The Role That Changed Everything

Landing the role of Tareq in Big Mistakes wasn’t your typical casting story. In fact, it came with a twist straight out of a feel-good movie. Talking to Broadway World, Gutierrez shared that he first heard about the role through his niece, who was interning at a casting agency working on the show.

She reportedly told him, “It’s you, Jake,” after the team struggled to find the right fit. After submitting a self-tape (and briefly forgetting about it), Gutierrez was called back for more, eventually leading to a chemistry read—and then the role.

And honestly? It makes sense.

As Tareq, Gutierrez brings a grounded, playful energy that perfectly balances Levy’s character, Nicky. Their dynamic—full of banter, warmth, and genuine connection—feels refreshingly real. It’s the kind of queer relationship portrayal that doesn’t feel forced or overly polished, but lived-in and authentic.

Gutierrez has even spoken about how meaningful that dynamic is, especially as a gay actor. There’s something deeply relatable about wanting a partner you can laugh with, challenge, and grow alongside—and that authenticity shines through on screen.

Stage vs. Screen: A Learning Curve Worth Taking

Transitioning from theatre to television wasn’t without its challenges. On stage, actors rehearse for weeks, fine-tuning every beat. On a TV set? It’s a whole different game.

For Gutierrez, the shift meant learning to trust his instincts and adapt quickly. There’s less time to overthink and more pressure to deliver in the moment. But that same pressure also brings a certain kind of magic—one where spontaneity and preparation collide.

Still, his theatre background gave him a strong foundation. Knowing his character deeply allowed him to make bold choices, collaborate effectively, and hold his own in a fast-paced environment.

Is Jacob Gutierrez Taken?

Jacob Gutierrez isn’t exactly hiding his love life—and fans have noticed. The actor has shared multiple photos with Anthony Yankoswki on social media, and the vibe? Definitely giving couple.

He also celebrated Pride in New York with a heartfelt post, thanking “a partner who sees me for every color,” which many believe is about Anthony. While he hasn’t made a big, formal announcement, it’s pretty clear Gutierrez may already be happily taken.

Why Gutierrez Feels Like the Moment

There’s something undeniably exciting about watching an actor step into their breakout era—and Gutierrez is right on the edge of that moment. He brings not just talent, but heart, discipline, and a lived-in understanding of the roles he plays.

Whether he’s lighting up a Broadway stage or navigating the nuances of queer love on screen, Jacob Gutierrez feels like someone who’s here to stay.

So yes, go ahead and crush on Tareq. Just know the man behind him? Even more impressive.