Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals If He’s Cut or Uncut In Wild New Documentary

Jake Gyllenhaal has filled us in on how he’s packing in the pants department and we couldn’t be happier.

The Oscar-nominated actor made this interesting revelation in the oddest of ways when he spoke about it during pal Amy Schumer‘s new HBO Max documentary Expecting Amy.

Expecting Amy is a three-part series that follows the comedian’s pregnancy journey with her chef husband Chris Fischer (who happens to be a childhood friend of Jake’s). They welcomed their first child Gene into the world on May 5, 2019.

Jake’s eggplant revelation happens during a scene where he makes a toast at Amy & Chris’ 2018 wedding. It is here where the Brokeback Mountain hunk told the room that he is in fact circumcised while his buddy, um, isn’t.

“We’re going to start this off with Chris being the only uncircumcised one amongst the four of us, which was a mystery to us as young boys because we only knew the penis to be one way,” Jake said.

The Los Angeles native, who we’ve been crushing on for years, has done an excellent job at giving fans what they want when it comes to his irresistible good looks and charming presence both on and off screen. His glorious booty, for instance, has been seen in so many films like Love and Other Drugs and Jarhead.

Then there’s his bromance with Tom Holland which clearly is just a friendship but many of us wish was something else. Heck they’ve referred to each other as “husbands” so here’s hoping that they continue to give us adorable moments that teeter on something much more intimate.