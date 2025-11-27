The Miss Universe Organization is facing one of its most dramatic weeks in recent memory, as Thai authorities issued an arrest warrant for Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, co-owner of the global pageant, in connection with a fraud case involving nearly US$930,000. The news comes amid a series of controversies surrounding the pageant’s recent competition in Bangkok where Miss Mexico won the title against fan-favorites Miss Philippines and Miss Cote d’Ivoire.

Jakrajutatip, a well-known celebrity in Thailand and a prominent transgender public figure, had been charged with fraud in 2023 but was released on bail. Her failure to appear in a Bangkok court on Tuesday prompted the court to classify her as a flight risk, and the hearing has been rescheduled for December 26.

The Alleged Fraud Case

The legal troubles center on a dispute with investor Raweewat Maschamadol, who claims he lost 30 million baht (approximately US$930,000) after purchasing corporate bonds from Jakrajutatip’s company, JKN Global Group, in 2023.

JKN, which acquired the Miss Universe pageant rights from IMG Worldwide in 2022, has faced significant financial difficulties in recent years. The company defaulted on payments to investors starting in 2023 and entered debt rehabilitation procedures in 2024, reporting total debts of around 3 billion baht (US$93 million).

In June, Jakrajutatip resigned from all positions within JKN following accusations from Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission of falsifying the company’s 2023 financial statements, though she remains the company’s largest shareholder.

Miss Universe Ownership and Partnerships

After acquiring Miss Universe, JKN sold 50% of its shares in the pageant to Legacy Holding Group USA, owned by Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú, in 2023. Despite the ongoing legal issues, the Miss Universe Organization emphasized that “these legal proceedings are entirely separate” from the pageant’s operations.

Jakrajutatip’s absence from the 74th Miss Universe competition, held in Bangkok earlier this month, further fueled speculation about her situation.

Controversies at the Bangkok Competition

The event itself was not without drama. Multiple issues arose during the pageant, including:

A sharp reprimand by a Thai organizer toward Fatima Bosch Fernandez of Mexico, who was crowned Miss Universe 2025.

Two judges reportedly dropping out , with at least one alleging potential rigging of the competition .

Investigations by Thai police into illegal online casino promotion tied to the pageant’s publicity.

While rumors circulated that Jakrajutatip had liquidated JKN’s assets and fled the country, the company denied these claims, though her current whereabouts remain unknown.

Jakkaphong has long been a public figure in Thailand, appearing in reality shows and speaking openly about her identity as a transgender woman. Her high-profile status has added to the international attention surrounding the fraud allegations and the Miss Universe Organization’s ongoing challenges.

The Stakes for JKN and the Pageant

With debts totaling approximately US$93 million and allegations of fraud, JKN faces an uphill battle to restore investor confidence. Meanwhile, the Miss Universe brand continues to navigate the legal complications while trying to maintain its reputation on the global stage.

The rescheduled court hearing on December 26 will be a key moment for Jakrajutatip and JKN, potentially influencing both the company’s financial recovery and the pageant’s future operations.

Looking Ahead

As legal proceedings unfold, the Miss Universe Organization is emphasizing that the pageant itself remains separate from JKN’s corporate disputes. Nonetheless, the combination of financial troubles, fraud allegations, and on-stage controversies has made 2025 one of the most tumultuous years in the pageant’s history.

For now, all eyes remain on Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, whose actions over the coming weeks could have lasting consequences for one of the world’s most famous beauty competitions.

REFERENCE: Thairath